Read full article on original website
Related
deadlinedetroit.com
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman
Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
WNEM
‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman
The Flint Police Department in Michigan is defending two Black officers' violent arrest of a handcuffed white woman. The post Flint Police Department Defends Black Cops Shown On Video Tasering Handcuffed White Woman appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thetford Township may be small, but its recall battle keeps growing
THETFORD TWP., MI -- A back-and-forth recall battle that’s been playing out for months in Thetford Township will continue next week as the Genesee County Election Commission considers four new sets of proposed language for recall petitions. Township Trustee Ralph Henry has filed petition language to remove Supervisor Rachel...
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Former head of police integrity unit pleads guilty to bribery conspiracy
DETROIT – A former Detroit police lieutenant who led the department’s integrity unit pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Farmington Hills, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in federal court to conspiring with another Detroit police officer to commit bribery, in connection with the corruption of towing permits in Detroit, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Mt. Morris Township murder case delayed as prosecutors seek missing witnesses
FLINT, MI – Missing witnesses in a Mt. Morris Township homicide case has led to the adjournment of a preliminary examination hearing scheduled nearly two years after the crime took place. Three men – Tyren Malik Latimer, James Jamar Joy and Demario Reed Crenshaw – appeared before Genesee District...
Liquor licenses revoked at Flint party store where state says minors bought alcohol
FLINT, MI -- A party store that city officials once branded a public nuisance has lost its liquor licenses for selling alcohol to minors. Michigan Liquor Control Commission records show that licenses that allowed Cheers Market to sell alcohol were revoked by an administrative law judge on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a hearing on four separate complaints that the store sold alcohol to a 20-year-old decoy in 2021 and 2022.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
michiganradio.org
Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges
Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
7-year-old Flint girl’s death the result of north side gang retaliation, shooter says
FLINT, MI – The fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl on Flint’s north side in October 2018 was the fallout of a retaliatory shooting prefaced by beef between two gangs, according to testimony Wednesday from one of the two people charged in the girl’s death. Jamil Corionte...
fox2detroit.com
Former Detroit police lieutenant pleads guilty in towing bribery scheme
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees. According to the Department of...
MLive.com
UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall
UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall. David Williams wheels a crate filled with his daughter Jasmine Williams’ belongings to her dorm at University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall during student move-ins on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.Get Photo. 3 / 27. UM-Flint students move in...
WNEM
Attorney says Eugene Pratt’s acts against his client were ‘atrocious’
GENESEE, Co. (WNEM) – Eugene Pratt has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal conduct after a possible victim came forward and now his attorney is sharing what he can about the case. Former educator Eugene Pratt is still housed at Genesee county jail after being arrested last...
abc12.com
False report of shooting in Flint leads to foot chase
Flint police arrested a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop while officers were investigating reports of a shooting on the city's north side. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
UM-Flint welcomes students for new school year in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- Hundreds of college students are returning to Flint this week as the University of Michigan-Flint hosts move-in dates for on-campus students today and Sunday. They will be welcomed by a host of events around campus to get student acclimated to college life again. Events start with the...
Saginaw man charged in 2021 homicide takes plea deal as possible juror intimidation mars brother’s trial
SAGINAW, MI — Last spring, what began as a graduation party on Saginaw’s West Side grew into a dispute between exes, then culminated with a 42-year-old man being shot dead. Two brothers ended up charged with murder in the killing, and more than a year later, their paths through the court system have diverged.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 4