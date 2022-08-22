DETROIT – A former Detroit police lieutenant who led the department’s integrity unit pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Farmington Hills, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in federal court to conspiring with another Detroit police officer to commit bribery, in connection with the corruption of towing permits in Detroit, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

