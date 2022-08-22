ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint Rapper 'Cliff Mac' Charged With Hiring Hitman to Murder Macomb Woman

Flint rapper Clifton E. Terry, III, a.k.a. “Cliff Mac," is charged with hiring a hitman to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000. A federal grand jury on Wednesday charged Terry, 31, with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The target was shot and wounded but survived.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

‘King of Flint’ charged in murder-for-hire plot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint rapper who often referred to himself as the “King of Flint” has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot. Clifton E. Terry III, also known as “Cliff Mac”, was charged on Wednesday for hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
Former head of police integrity unit pleads guilty to bribery conspiracy

DETROIT – A former Detroit police lieutenant who led the department’s integrity unit pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Farmington Hills, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in federal court to conspiring with another Detroit police officer to commit bribery, in connection with the corruption of towing permits in Detroit, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced. The charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Liquor licenses revoked at Flint party store where state says minors bought alcohol

FLINT, MI -- A party store that city officials once branded a public nuisance has lost its liquor licenses for selling alcohol to minors. Michigan Liquor Control Commission records show that licenses that allowed Cheers Market to sell alcohol were revoked by an administrative law judge on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a hearing on four separate complaints that the store sold alcohol to a 20-year-old decoy in 2021 and 2022.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Michigan AG: East Lansing officers justified in use of force; Ogemaw County deputy to face charges

Two use-of-force cases reviewed by the Michigan attorney general's Public Integrity Unit reached two different results, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Wednesday. Nessel will not pursue charges against East Lansing Police Department officers who shot a suspect in a Meijer parking lot this past April, but the attorney general's office will charge an Ogemaw County sheriff's deputy who Nessel said assaulted an autistic resident of an assisted living home while responding to a call last year.
Former Detroit police lieutenant pleads guilty in towing bribery scheme

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees. According to the Department of...
UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall

UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall. David Williams wheels a crate filled with his daughter Jasmine Williams’ belongings to her dorm at University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall during student move-ins on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.Get Photo. 3 / 27. UM-Flint students move in...
Attorney says Eugene Pratt’s acts against his client were ‘atrocious’

GENESEE, Co. (WNEM) – Eugene Pratt has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal conduct after a possible victim came forward and now his attorney is sharing what he can about the case. Former educator Eugene Pratt is still housed at Genesee county jail after being arrested last...
False report of shooting in Flint leads to foot chase

Flint police arrested a man who allegedly ran from a traffic stop while officers were investigating reports of a shooting on the city's north side. Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth says someone called 911 around 8 a.m. to report shots fired in the area of Carpenter Road and Premier Street on the city's north side.
