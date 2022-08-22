Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
numberfire.com
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Nick Maton absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Thursday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman/designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Lars Nootbaar will shift into the DH role in place of Pujols while Paul Goldschmidt returns to play first base...
numberfire.com
Ramon Urias hitting sixth for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Urias will man third base after Rougned Odor was moved to second and Terrin Vavra was benched. numberFire's models project Urias to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Delay for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.3...
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty in Mariners' Friday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is starting Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haggerty is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Haggerty for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura hitting sixth in Milwaukee's Friday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura is starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura will man second base after Kolten Wong was rested at home versus Cubs' left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Hiura to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater a late addition to Giants' lineup Friday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is starting Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Slater was originally slated to begin the game on the bench. However, LaMonte Wade Jr. has been scratched due to hip soreness. Now, Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Twins starter Joe Ryan.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras starting Friday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting second in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Greg Allen in Pirates' Friday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is starting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Allen is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Allen for 0.7 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Yoan Moncada benched on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is not starting in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Moncada will rest on Friday night after Josh Harrison was aligned at third base and Romy Gonzalez was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 207 batted balls this season, Moncada has produced a...
numberfire.com
Brandon Lowe hitting second in Tampa Bay's Friday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lowe will man second base after Isaac Paredes was left on the bench versus Boston's right-hander Michael Wacha. numberFire's models project Lowe to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Oakland's Chad Pinder in right field on Friday night
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Pinder will start in right field after Seth Brown was shifted to first base and Stephen Vogt was benched. In a matchup against Yankees' right-hander Gerrit Cole, our models project Pinder to score 6.7...
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina starting for Cardinals Friday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Molina for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Myles Straw taking over center field on Friday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Straw will patrol center field after Will Benson was given a breather on the road. In a matchup versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Straw to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
