Normandy Park, WA

Want to serve on the Normandy Park City Council? Here’s how to apply

Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago

The City of Normandy Park is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy of City Council Position #1, which is vacant due to the recent passing of Earnest Thompson.

This temporary appointment will expire immediately upon certification of the Nov., 2023 general election results.

Interested residents must:

  • Have been a registered voter for at least one year
  • Have been a resident of the city for at least one year

To obtain an application, visit City Hall, or click here. Completed applications must be submitted to Brooks Wall at bwall@normandyparkwa.gov or mailed to 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park, by Noon on Sept. 16, 2022.

Applicants should plan to attend the Sept. 27 City Council meeting to provide input on their interest in the position and answer questions from the Council.

The newly appointed councilmember will be sworn into office at the Oct. 11 City Council meeting.

For additional information or questions, please contact City Clerk Brooks Wall at 206-248-8248 or bwall@normandyparkwa.gov.

Normandy Park Blog

