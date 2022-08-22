Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole Tournament
(Festus, Crystal City) The Twin City Days Washers and Cornhole tournament should attract a lot of players again this year. It will take place on Saturday morning, September 10th at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. John Crites is one of the organizers of the event, which is a fundraiser for the Andy Habsieger Memorial Scholarship Foundation. He says the cornhole side of the event continues to grow in popularity.
mymoinfo.com
North County Over Farmington on KREI
(Bonne Terre) North County held on for a 36-22 victory over Farmington in their St. Francois County rivalry in Bonne Terre on AM 800 KREI. Jobe Smith has been a nightmare for Farmington and the rest of the Raiders opponents and set the tone on his first two carries…. Smith...
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve Beats Festus In Offensive Outburst on J98
(Ste. Genvieve) In our J98 Game of the Week, 85 total points were scored as the Ste. Genevieve Dragons defeated the Festus Tigers 50-35 in Ste. Genevieve. It was an explosive first quarter for both teams and in only 3 plays, the scoring got started for the Dragons. It took...
mymoinfo.com
Seckman, Valle Catholic Bring Winning Ways into Football Season Opener on KJFF
(Ste. Genevieve) A pair of the best football teams in southeast Missouri last season meet to kick off 2022. The Seckman Jaguars battle the Valle Catholic Warriors in the season premiere of Jefferson County Friday Night Football on KJFF. Seckman is hot on the heels of the best season in school history, racking up 9 wins last year behind a monster season from quarterback Cole Ruble. The now-senior ran for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns on his way to smashing every conceivable school rushing record. But, despite the team’s success, Jaguars head coach Nick Baer says his guys returned this year hungry for more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
mymoinfo.com
A Happy Start to Potosi School Year
(Potosi) The opening days of class at the Potosi School District have went off without a hitch. Superintendent Alex McCaul says it has been an amazing start to the new school year. McCaul says the Potosi School District has also seen an influx of new students in the early going...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College Outdoor Family Movie Night on Friday
(Hillsboro) Jefferson College will host an outdoor family movie night Friday on the Hillsboro campus. College spokesman Roger Barrentine has more information. Barrentine adds family and friends are welcome. My MO Info · KJ081922L. Once again, the Jefferson College outdoor family movie night featuring the showing of “The Bad...
mymoinfo.com
YMCA 5K Fun Run/Walk part of Twin City Day Activities
(Festus/Crystal City) The Jefferson County Family YMCA will host a 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, September 10th. Heather Wade is the Branch Business Manager at the YMCA. She says the event part of Twin City Days festivities. The Y’s 5K Fun Run/Walk starts at 8 that morning of Saturday, September...
mymoinfo.com
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
mymoinfo.com
David Joe Reece — Service 8/30/22 10 A.M.
David Joe Reece of Herculaneum passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 75 years old. The funeral service will be Tuesday (8/30) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely. Visitation for David Reece will be Monday (8/29) evening from...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pet Adoption Center Appreciates Volunteers
(Farmington) The Farmington Pet Adoption Center has been able to find homes for most of their dogs and cats and they’ve taken advantage of some of that free space to get some work done by volunteers…. That’s Dennis Henson from the Pet Adoption Center. Henson tell us about...
mymoinfo.com
DRA celebrating its 25th anniversary in October
(Festus) This year Disability Resource Association in Festus has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with various activities/events throughout the year. Jennifer Broady is a Development Specialist with DRA. She says the big celebration is coming up on Saturday, October 22nd at the Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721. The banquet will...
mymoinfo.com
Jesse Donald McFall – Service 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Jesse Donald McFall of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 53. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge. Burial will be at the Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Jesse McFall is Saturday from 11 until...
mymoinfo.com
Glenn Reynolds – Service 4pm 8/28/22
Glenn Reynolds of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 4:00 Sunday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation for Glenn Reynolds will be 1 to 4 Sunday at the Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Fire Protection District applying for as many grants as possible
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Fire Protection District is applying for as many grants as possible to help offset the cost of equipment upgrades and department upkeep to tax payers. Hillsboro fire Chief Brian Gaudet goes over some of the recent grants the department was awarded. The Hillsboro Fire Protection District has...
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing a similar outfit to the one in the photos of this article. The shirt he was wearing […]
Comments / 0