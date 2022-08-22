(Ste. Genevieve) A pair of the best football teams in southeast Missouri last season meet to kick off 2022. The Seckman Jaguars battle the Valle Catholic Warriors in the season premiere of Jefferson County Friday Night Football on KJFF. Seckman is hot on the heels of the best season in school history, racking up 9 wins last year behind a monster season from quarterback Cole Ruble. The now-senior ran for over 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns on his way to smashing every conceivable school rushing record. But, despite the team’s success, Jaguars head coach Nick Baer says his guys returned this year hungry for more.

