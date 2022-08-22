Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
With nice weather in the forecast this weekend, take advantage of the sunshine and go on an open house spree! Check out the beauties below. 15 Lakeside Park, Dallas. This elegant and well-built home sits on one of the most scenic sites available, and it was built for one-level luxury living. With tall ceilings, large rooms, and lots of glass, the house was built to take advantage of the natural, garden-like setting. The living areas and primary bedroom face the pond and creek with its flowing waters and tall fountains, giving an unmistakable sense of serenity. Two ensuite second-floor bedrooms open to a large covered porch overlooking the grounds. The house has been beautifully maintained and freshly painted inside, giving a new owner a blank slate for modern updates. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1.5 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
This Preston Hollow home will open in September to celebrate design. The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is celebrating its third year in Dallas from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. The show house program, started 48 years ago in Manhattan, celebrates the art of interior design by turning a luxury home into an exhibition of furnishings, art, and technology.
Auto enthusiasts, start your engines! Planet Lincoln Dallas Love Field, in partnership with Texas Collector Car Storage and Club and Mecum Auto Auctions, is hosting a preview of “Miles of Motors,” a one-of-a-kind classic car collection featuring more than 200 vintage vehicles. Guests will travel back in time...
The median home price in Dallas hasn’t yet reached $400,000, but the area has a decent number of homes valued at $1 million or more as well. A study from LendingTree shows 2.2% of owner-occupied homes in the Dallas area are valued at $1 million or more (34,376 of 1,561,136 homes in the area).
These Hockaday students donated $3,450 to the Dallas Life Homeless Recovery Center. Two Hockaday School students — incoming junior Ashley Chemmalakuzhy and incoming senior Claire Zhu — joined forces to raise $3,450 and awareness to help those facing period poverty in Dallas. “A problem that we’ve noticed is...
The 48th annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show will celebrate some of the most fashionable (and busiest) women in Dallas philanthropy on Sept. 8 at Neiman Marcus at NorthPark Center. Hall of Famer Pat McEvoy. The 2022 Hall of Fame honoree Pat McEvoy was named to the...
W.T. White started its season with a lopsided loss on Thursday. But recent history tells toe Longhorns and first-year head coach Kenchee Ross that there’s no reason to panic. Frisco Heritage limited WTW to 130 yards of total offense in a 28-0 thumping at Loos Stadium. Last year, however,...
Richard Williams can’t remember the last time he was part of a team that went through the regular season undefeated, as a coach or even a player. So, the Episcopal School of Dallas head coach was stunned when the Eagles were perfect against their SPC rivals last season — not because his team wasn’t capable, but since he knows the difficulty of such a feat.
