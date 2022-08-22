MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO