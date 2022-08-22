Read full article on original website
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray
Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Surf...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential fuel thief
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person who may have recently stolen fuel. Officers estimate the vehicle in surveillance photo near Delco is a 2007-2014 Ford Edge. They say the vehicle is pulling what...
2 men charged with attempted murder in Fayetteville mall shooting
The shooting in the Cross Creek Mall parking lot was an attempted murder, according to investigators.
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
Fayetteville Police charge man in fatal Murchison Road shooting
Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting along Murchison Road.
MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
wpde.com
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The recovery of human remains Wednesday evening has led to the arrest of a Robeson County man. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence. Wilkins said he was contacted...
WRAL
Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
WECT
Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident
FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Bladen County Sheriff’s detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn’t have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Stephon Singleton, 51, from...
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect accused of robbing Marlboro County convenience store clerk with knife
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody after deputies said he robbed a Marlboro County convenience store clerk. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to Circle B’s convenience store in the McColl area where they learned a person went into the store armed with a knife and demanded money.
Richmond County, Fayetteville investigators intercept postal pot
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is accused of trafficking marijuana through mail following a multi-agency investigation. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators recovered more than 14 pounds of marijuana and “numerous items used for packaging illegal narcotics” at the home of 39-year-old Eric Christopher Pekuri on Wednesday.
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
wfxb.com
Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found last night near Maxton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators were on the scene of where a body found off McGirt Road. No further details are available.
wcti12.com
2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
WMBF
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road rage incident may have sparked a shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31, according to an incident report. Officers met up with the victim who said he was driving on Highway 31 right before the Robert Grissom exit when the incident happened.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland man accused of rape faces more charges after other victims come forward
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man arrested in the fall for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint after meeting her on a dating app now faces more rape charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, in November after he allegedly kidnapped the woman and assaulted her at Fort Fisher.
In 2020, 1 in every 25 Dillon County deaths was a murder
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Cierra Fletcher knew that violence in Dillon County was high. Two years ago, she lost her nephew to it. Then, two months ago, it hit home again when her 15-year-old son, Janare, was shot and killed. “I am so hurt knowing that he’s not going to be there,” she said. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms officials are investigating the scene of a body near Maxton, NC. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has confirmed that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found off McGirt Road near Maxton, NC. No further details were available. Count […]
cbs17
21-year-old facing first-degree murder in early Wednesday morning Fayetteville shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s Homicide Unit has identified, arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the early morning convenience store shooting at the corner of Murchison and Shaw Mill Roads. Zavion Richburg, 21, is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no...
wpde.com
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found Wednesday night off of McGirt Road near Maxton. Several community members said officers have been on the scene for several hours and...
