Chadbourn, NC

WECT

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray

Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Surf...
WILMINGTON, NC
Chadbourn, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Chadbourn, NC
truecrimedaily

N.C. man accused of killing girlfriend, cutting her into pieces, and burying the remains

MAXTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was reportedly arrested and charged after the dismembered remains of his missing 20-year-old girlfriend were recovered. According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Wendy Jones, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sheriff’s Office said investigators found remains believed to be hers in a wooded area near Juanita Road.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police: Shooter hid behind car to target 22-year-old man. Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they targeted a man...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxb.com

Investigation Begins After Body Found in Robeson County

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found last night near Maxton. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators were on the scene of where a body found off McGirt Road. No further details are available.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

2 women charged in bomb threats at Robeson Co. Campbell Soup plant

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation into multiple bomb threats in June at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton led to the arrest of two Fayetteville women. Adrianna C. Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were taken into custody early Wednesday morning. Belin and Zeigler are both...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland man accused of rape faces more charges after other victims come forward

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man arrested in the fall for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint after meeting her on a dating app now faces more rape charges. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Christopher Rogers, 23, in November after he allegedly kidnapped the woman and assaulted her at Fort Fisher.
LELAND, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies investigate body found near Maxton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms officials are investigating the scene of a body near Maxton, NC. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has confirmed that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found off McGirt Road near Maxton, NC. No further details were available. Count […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Body found near McGirt Road in Robeson County, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found Wednesday night off of McGirt Road near Maxton. Several community members said officers have been on the scene for several hours and...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

