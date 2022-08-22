Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Unleashes Greatest Hits Compilation, 'Queen Radio: Vol. 1'
Barbz at attention! It’s time to pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta... wait. The compilation tape, titled Queen Radio: Volume 1, dropped this morning and is jam-packed with 28 tracks of Minaj’s biggest bangers. In what must have been the most difficult job of the century, the 28 tracks were perfectly selected, featuring OGs like “Roman Reloaded” and “Superbass,” to newer favorites like “Barbie Dreamz” and the latest chart-topper “Super Freaky Girl,” set to the Rick James “Super Freak” sample. Justice for “BedRock...”
Britney Spears Chooses 'Happiness' and Deletes Instagram
Although Britney Spears’ eccentric Instagram fueled the early days of the #FreeBritney movement — even inspiring an investigative podcast — the pop star just deleted her account. After posting a teaser of her forthcoming single “Hold Me Closer” featuring Elton John on Instagram, Spears left the app...
From Chris Rock to Burning Man: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Fresh from its UK premiere at the Edinburgh international film festival, and worth seeing for Penélope Cruz’s sensational wardrobe alone, this is a thoroughly entertaining and pointed satire of actors and acting. Antonio Banderas has the time of his life playing an A-list thesp attempting a serious arthouse film for the first time.
Lourdes Leon Debuts 'Lock&Key' as Lolahol
Lourdes "Lola" Leon has everything under lock and key. And in sync with this, the Eartheater-directed music video is able to visually recreate this super specific feeling by taking viewers on an intoxicating journey through the outer boroughs of New York City, which is made even more electrifying and thrilling thanks to editor Moshpit and Lola's own choreography, of course.
Tim Dowling: I finish my banjo part to find the rest of the band laughing
I am sitting in a recording studio, headphones over my ears, banjo on my knee, playing along to a half-completed song and a metronome click. Other members of the band I’m in are behind the glass, listening along with George, the engineer. I make a mistake, lose my way,...
A Soundcheck Chat With Anthony Pham
Trying to find anything in the sea of pride flags, cowboy hats and feather boas at a stop on Harry Styles' Love On Tour is nearly impossible (think Where's Waldo?: Pride Edition.) But if you take a deep breath, choke back any “Matilda”-induced tears and look very carefully, you may just catch a glimpse of Anthony Pham, an unmistakable blur of camera equipment and bubblegum-pink hair, expertly weaving through concertgoers to capture the spectacle.
The Internet Is Obsessed With Gerard Way's Green Cheerleader Dress
Gerard Way's latest look has the internet in shambles. "I CANNOT BELIEVE I lived long enough to see Gerard Way singing MAMA in a cheerleader dress — what a glorious day," one person wrote, before a second decided to upload a screenshot of the lyrics from the My Chemical Romance song, "Give 'Em Hell, Kid," which features the lyrics, "Well, don't i look pretty walking down the street in the best damn dress I own?"
Björk Announces New Podcast
It's a big week for Björk fans. Hot after the surprise announcement of her forthcoming album, Fossora, the Icelandic singer is infiltrating an unlikely space: podcasts. Björk: Sonic Symbolism, released via Mailchimp Presents in collaboration with Talkhouse, drops on September 1 and will offer a rare and intimate glance into the unparalleled artistry of one of music's most innovative figures. Described as "intimate and immersive," the podcast features Björk reflecting on the "textures, timbres and emotional landscapes" that set each album apart.
'Avril Lavigne by Killstar' Taps Into Mall Goth Nostalgia
Nostalgia for the early 2000s is not going away anytime soon. Baby tees, baggy cargo pants and bedazzled everything are back in style. Now it's time for the next wave, spearheaded by the multi-generational fashion icon, Avril Lavigne. A hero to mall goths everywhere, Lavigne's fiery music, cool-girl attitude and...
What Movie Plot Twist Did You Genuinely, 110%, Without A Doubt Not See Coming?
Absolutely no "I saw it coming, but it's still good" answers allowed in here!
Anne Hathaway to Star in Harry Styles Fan Fic Film
Anne Hathaway will star in an adaptation of a Harry Styles fan-fic romance novel by Robinne Lee. Brace yourself, because this is the stan Twitter Olympics. The film, The Idea of You, is set to premiere on Prime Video. Lee’s debut novel of the same name follows a 40-year-old divorcee...
Solange Celebrates Venice Biennale Performance in New Book
Back in 2019, Solange Knowles took her talents to close out the Venice Biennale with an original performance entitled, In Past Pupils and Smiles. Self-composed and directed by Knowles, the piece explored various themes of loss, protection and identity as through music, post-modern dance and set design. As with anything she gifts us, the work was visually stunning and emotionally moving — and now those that weren't privileged enough to attend will be able to in the form of new art book.
(Re)Introducing It-Girl Jovel
Story by Bailey Richards / Photography by Anna Koblish / Styling by Erik Ziemba / Hair and makeup by Shaena Baddour. The stillness of quarantine was a far cry from the fashion industry’s perpetually fast pace, but it was the breath of fresh air that some, like model, entrepreneur and aspiring actress Jovel, needed. For Jovel, these months were more than a period of reflection — they were the perfect catalyst for her long-postponed metamorphosis.
Megan Thee Stallion Pushes Against 'Lying' Claims
Hot off the heels of her surprise album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion is seeking justice — and credit. The Houston rapper has not shied away from discussing the trouble she's faced trying to renegotiate and satisfy her contract with independent label 1501 Certified Entertainment. The label, run by her now-manager T. Farris and owned by former baseball player Carl Crawford, signed Megan in early 2018. By the end of the year, she signed to 300 Entertainment and entered a four-album licensing rights joint venture with her two labels.
Olivia Wilde Addresses Florence Pugh, Harry Styles Pay Gap Accusations
Olivia Wilde wants to set the record straight. However, this hasn't been the only unfortunate accusation of favoritism to crop up on the set of Don't Worry Darling after it was revealed that Wilde and Styles had started seeing each other in late 2020. After all, Wilde was criticized last February for an Instagram post praising the former One Direction member's ability to "allow" Pugh "to hold center stage" within the woman-led film, which many deemed a take reflective of the bar being in "HELL."
RETROGRADE Sunglasses Will Shield You From 'Galactic Chaos'
Soon, we are about to enter Mercury's third retrograde of 2022. To brace ourselves, LA-based PR duo POSSE has teamed up with Australian-based Reality Eyewear to launch futuristic RETROGRADE sunglasses, out now. When a planet enters retrograde, cosmic turmoil can ensue as time appears to move backwards. To protect us...
Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Booted Virgos From Auditions
Virgo season is upon us, and J. Lo isn’t here for it. Channeling Leo energy, Lopez might have once cut dancers due to their astrological sign, according to Glee star Heather Morris. On an episode of the podcast JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale, Morris, who previously worked as a...
