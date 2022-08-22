ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest on the injury status of two Clemson wideouts

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along the latest on the injury status of two Clemson wide receivers.

Sophomore Beaux Collins was still not dressed out for Monday’s practice, while junior E.J. Williams was in a green (limited) jersey.

Williams has been dealing with a hematoma on his back, and Collins has been held as a precaution after recently banging up his shoulder.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said last week that Collins was expected to return to action this week. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said following Monday’s practice that Collins would be back in “the next week or so.”

Collins is a projected starter on the outside after finishing in the top 3 among the wideouts last season in receptions and receiving yards as a true freshman. Williams can play on the outside or in the slot.

