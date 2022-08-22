ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large oilfield wastewater spill reported in northwest North Dakota

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State regulators are investigating the spill of oilfield wastewater from a broken pipeline in northwestern North Dakota.

Karl Rockman, of the state Department of Environmental Quality, said Hess Corp., the pipeline’s owner, reported the saltwater spill near Ray on Aug. 15, and estimated its size at 8,400 gallons (31,797 liters). Rockman said Monday the spill now appears to be at least 100 times that.

It was not immediately known what caused the leak to the pipeline. Agency officials were on scene to oversee the cleanup and investigate the spill, said Rockman, director of the department’s division of water quality.

Rockman said it was unknown if any drinking water sources were threatened, or how much land was affected.

Saltwater is an unwanted byproduct of oil and gas development and is considered an environmental hazard by the state. It is many times saltier than sea water and can easily kill vegetation exposed to it.

westdakota
4d ago

We need some new mandatory reporting laws for saltwater pipelines. There’s no excuse for this. Oil companies know how many barrels each day leave their well sites. And know each day how many barrels are received at the disposal site. Same thing if it’s trucked. Operators have to enter these numbers in their data base daily. They just don’t have it set up to monitor the difference which in this day that is inexcusable. They should have to be reporting these numbers to the state on a daily basis via computer. This is really easy to get set up

KX News

A proposed bill to create a lower flat income tax rate for North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Today the Office of the Governor and Office of the State Tax Commissioner jointly announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax. The initiative for the proposed flat tax will save North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million every […]
INCOME TAX
KX News

Big game transportation rules

For questions about how to comply with this regulation, hunters should contact a district game warden or other department staff ahead of the planned hunt.
HOBBIES
KX News

North Dakota ranked sixth most dangerous state for drivers

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — New research has identified a list of the top ten most dangerous states for drivers — and North Dakota is ranked surprisingly high. Agruss Law Firm, a personal injury and consumer rights group, recently studied data over the past ten years from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine […]
