ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Poultry shows at upcoming Colorado State Fair canceled due to avian flu concerns

By Scott Harrison
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time in its 150-year history, the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo won't have poultry shows when that event starts Friday.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture told KRDO NewsChannel 13 Monday that the shows were canceled to avoid worsening a nationwide outbreak of avian flu among chickens and other domestic birds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8gtQ_0hQq0OF900
Colorado State Fair

Earlier this year, the state prohibited all shows in which different populations of poultry could mix, but that ban was recently reduced to a recommendation.

Still, the state strongly advises any poultry shows that don't follow the recommendation, to take bio-security measures such as keeping domestic flocks -- and their food and water -- away from wild birds which started the outbreak in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhnMW_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

So far, 39 states have reported cases of avian flu and it has led to 3.5 million chickens being euthanized in Colorado; the infection rate peaked in March and declined steeply in May.

The state said that the current outbreak involves a flu strain deadlier than a previous outbreak in 2014, and is nearly always fatal in birds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGBoN_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

Colorado didn't report any cases of the previous outbreak in 2014, the state said -- making the current outbreak more of a concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4sjW_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

According to the state, southern Colorado has fared well, with only wild birds testing positive for the virus -- and only In El Paso County, and in some adjoining counties to the east.

The state said that southern Colorado has few commercial poultry operations, and that there are likely more people who raise their own chickens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msRfy_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

"Just because we're not having a lot of detections doesn't mean that (the virus) is not still out there, and not a threat," said Dr. Maggie Baldwin, the state veterinarian. "So, if folks see sick wild birds, we're asking them to contact Colorado Parks & Wildlife to determine if they need to be tested. If you have backyard birds that you're raising at home, we're asking for the same thing. Limit the interaction between wild and domestic birds."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdfkX_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

The outbreak likely will drive up prices for chickens and eggs, though the state said that increases haven't been significant so far; however, officials expect the outbreak to intensify this fall as wild birds migrate to winter feeding grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCHYc_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

"We really don't know what to expect because we haven't seen an outbreak like this one before," Baldwin said. "Where it has lingered and we're still seeing cases. Flu viruses circulate in wild birds all the time -- there are 29 of types -- and when they come together in a certain combination as we're seeing now, they become highly infectious."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFmdK_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

The state recommends that individuals who raise chickens at home, also follow bio-security measures as a precaution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4Srv_0hQq0OF900
Center for Infectious Disease

In late April, a state inmate working with poultry became the second known case of the avian flu infecting a human; authorities said that his only symptom was fatigue and he has since recovered.

Some shoppers in Colorado Springs reacted to the avian flu situation Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4k2U_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

"I'm concerned about it because it affects every part of the grocery-buying experience," said Barbara Bates." From recipes to breakfast, with everything, you use eggs and chicken."

Christy Metz said that she swallowed hard and paid higher prices during the 2014 outbreak, but isn't willing to do so again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOWtk_0hQq0OF900
KRDO

"I'm not that concerned about the price," she said. "I'm a little more concerned about the health aspect. So I'd consider using a different type of protein. Maybe the soy-based, plant-based kind."

The post Poultry shows at upcoming Colorado State Fair canceled due to avian flu concerns appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
cpr.org

We went to the lowest point in Colorado

The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers

Eagle County School District is pleading with area residents to offer vacant spaces to educators at rates they can afford and will even matchmake teachers and property ownersEAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny place to call home: His apartment covers about 375 square feet and doesn’t have a closet. But the middle school math teacher has everything he needs in his new space and he says he is relieved to have found a reasonably priced spot in Eagle County School District, where just 6% of homes are affordable to educators earning the average teacher salary, according to data compiled by the Keystone Policy Center. “You will have to make a sacrifice and you will have to get lucky,” Trommater, 44, said. His struggle to find an affordable place to live is one shared by many teachers across Colorado. Even though average teacher salaries in Colorado have jumped by about 25% in the past seven years, fewer than one-fifth of homes are within reach of teachers who make an average salary in their district. TODAY’S UNDERWRITER In Eagle County, the lack of affordable housing has become so severe that the superintendent in July sent a letter to community members pleading with them to open their homes and any vacant rooms and spaces they own to educators desperate for a place to live. The letter, mailed out to all property owners in the county, was the district’s latest — and perhaps most creative — attempt to expand the housing stock affordable to its employees. The district also is constructing a 37-unit apartment building for educators and support staff. Meanwhile, some educators in the district have turned to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to become homeowners.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Industry
Pueblo, CO
Industry
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Health
Pueblo, CO
Business
cpr.org

Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bates
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Healthy School Meals for All campaign kicks off in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Healthy School Meals for All campaign is underway in Colorado Springs. Thursday morning, an event was held at The Hillside Hub to kick off the campaign. "This is a ballot initiative that will help ensure all of our students in public education in Colorado have access to free and The post Healthy School Meals for All campaign kicks off in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers who have already contributed $3 million for renovations to the downtown historic Pioneers Museum can expect to provide $2.5 million more. KRDO The City Council tentatively approved the additional funds earlier this week and expects to officially vote on the matter next month. City of Colorado Springs Council members The post Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

How We Know Omicron 5 Is Still Spreading Almost Everywhere in Colorado

The latest COVID-19 statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment don't tell the whole story about the disease's spread, since most people currently confirm infections with at-home tests whose results aren't registered with the state. However, the CDPHE's wastewater-monitoring project is helping to fill in the gaps, and as of today, August 25, Omicron 5, Colorado's most prevalent COVID subvariant, was present at 45 of 55 surveillance locations across the state — and samples at the other ten either weren't available or were deemed insufficient.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Krdo Newschannel
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes

If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans

According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Industry
99.9 The Point

The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign

Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
KXRM

People in Colorado Springs react to Biden’s loan forgiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, President Biden announced the administration’s plan to forgive eligible student loan debt. “This will allow students who are earning 125,000 dollars or below to get at least 10,000 dollars right off the top. Those who are earning 75,000 or below could qualify for 20,000 dollars,” said Angie Paccione, executive director […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy