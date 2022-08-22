Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO