Complete 2022 HS football preview, with outlook for every division & lots more
Welcome to the 2022 New Jersey high school football season. Week 0 begins Friday, with a handful of teams taking the field, including some of the top teams in the Garden State. The rest of the state gets underway next week, with a full slate of games on the docket.
In Greg Schiano’s 2nd stint at Rutgers, former players begin sprouting coaching tree
Take a walk through the Hale Center, into the Ron and Joanna Garutti Strength and Conditioning Center, onto the fields at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex these days, and more likely than not, you’ll bump into a familiar face from the glory years of Rutgers football. They came back...
Football: Dye leads Passaic Tech past Bridgewater-Raritan
Passiac Tech defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 32-7 in its season opener behind Trashon Dye’s 102 rushing yards on 20 attempts and two touchdowns. Passaic Tech (1-0) jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and led 20-7 after a 70-yard punt return from Bridgewater Raritan (0-1). Passaic Tech closed the game out with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap
Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
Football: Improved defense, Nigro’s big catch push Verona past Morris Hills
It’s no secret that if Verona was going to bounce back from a rare down year in 2021, it would need to drastically improve its defense this fall. It surrendered over 30 points per game last season, and was a big reason why the perennial power finished 4-5 with an early exit in the state playoffs.
No. 6 Irvington outlasts Woodbridge in Week 0 defensive battle
Week 0 — a time for some teams to put on some finishing touches ahead of their season-openers. For others, it is a time to find an opponent and fix some kinks during live game action. That is exactly what Irvington, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, did on...
Football: No. 6 Irvington gets past Woodbridge (PHOTOS)
Junior running back Kyshir Desir scored on a 20-yard run to cap off a season-opening win for Irvington, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, as they held off Woodbridge 20-7 in Woodbridge.
Football: Edwards, North Hunterdon run wild over rival Central
On one hand, Kente Edwards and his North Hunterdon teammates got their season off and running on Friday night – literally and figuratively – taking care of archrival Hunterdon Central on the road. But once Lions coach Kevin Kley takes a closer look at the tape, they’ll be...
Football: Morristown bests Livingston to snap 18-game losing streak against NJ opponents
Morristown scored 17 points in the opening half to earn a 24-9 season-opening win over Livingston, in Livingston. The win gives the Colonials (1-0) its first win against an in-state opponent in 18 games. In addition to ending a losing streak that dated back to October 2019, the victory was Morristown’s first season-opener win since 2015.
Football: Chatham uses overtime to defeat Mount Olive in season-opener
Chatham started its season on the right foot thanks to a 21-14 overtime victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. John Tunny scored the game-winning touchdown in the extra period off a 27-yard pass from quarterback Giovanni Del Re. Mount Olive took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to...
Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp
Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Shore Conference Freedom Division
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Salem vs. Cedar Grove on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Had there been state championships in 2021, the Salem and Cedar Grove High School football teams would have met for the NJSIAA Group 1 title. There wasn’t, so instead they help open the 2022 season at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City. Check out photos from this...
Montgomery’s inexperienced line comes up big in 29-6 win over Robbinsville in opener
After winning 20 games over the last three seasons, Robbinsville is moving up a class and taking on some bigger schools this fall. Friday night the Ravens got a rude welcome from one of those schools as Group 4 Montgomery scored two early touchdowns and never looked back in rolling to a 29-6 win in both teams’ season openers.
Tittanegro’s first start a scrapbook occasion as he leads Scotch Plains to victory
We will start the 2022 football season by offering up a gentle warning about trusting first impressions. We are wise to not judge a book by its cover and we also should never jump to conclusions about a team’s potential based upon its opening drive of a season. Scotch...
Football: Woodbury uses fast start to take down Maple Shade in season-opener (PHOTOS)
Bryan Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to lead Woodbury to a 38-14 road win over Maple Shade, in Maple Shade. Johnson connected with Anthony Reagan for an eight-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and lobbed a 29-yard scoring strike to Jabron Solomon in the second quarter. The Herd...
Montella’s electrifying run paces No. 17 West Morris in win over rival Mendham
Stefano Montella got the ball in his hands, and for some reason, he decided to bounce his run toward the right sideline. West Morris’ all-world running back and linebacker had an opening up the middle from a belly right play call and found himself running out of real estate. So he decided to throw a stiff arm at a Mendham defender.
Salem, Jahki Coates make statement with dominating win over Cedar Grove
Salem High School senior QB Jahki Coates raced in from 10 yards out in the opening football game of the season against Cedar Grove Friday and ran back up the sideline shouting “I am him.”. He plowed over a defender on an 11-yard run and walked back to the...
Neshaminy (Pa.) blanks host Ocean City in the Battle at the Beach
Neshaminy High School’s Markus Barnett glanced at the ferris wheel that looms over the football field at Ocean City High School and thought he might want to try the view from the other perspective. “We might go on the ferris wheel, look over the field and say good job...
