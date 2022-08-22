ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Dye leads Passaic Tech past Bridgewater-Raritan

Passiac Tech defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 32-7 in its season opener behind Trashon Dye’s 102 rushing yards on 20 attempts and two touchdowns. Passaic Tech (1-0) jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and led 20-7 after a 70-yard punt return from Bridgewater Raritan (0-1). Passaic Tech closed the game out with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
PASSAIC, NJ
Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap

Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
EDISON, NJ
Football: Heckel scores 3 TDs to lead Manalapan to a Week 0 win over Freehold Twp

Nicholas Heckel scored a trio of touchdowns to help Manalapan take a 31-7 season-opening road win over Freehold Township, in Freehold. Heckel scored all three touchdowns in the second half which helped Manalapan turn a 10-7 halftime lead into a 24-point lead. The senior quarterback threw a 55-yard scoring pass to Alex Dille in the third quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Macchio in the fourth. Heckel also reached the endzone off a one-yard rush late in the third quarter.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
