Alachua County, FL

mycbs4.com

Columbia County teen arrested for illegally possessing a gun

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says school resource officers arrested a minor yesterday, Aug. 24th, for illegally possessing a firearm. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says deputies launched their investigation after receiving a tip about a video that showed the 14-year-old smoking marijuana and handling a firearm. Fort White Middle...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Vehicle struck by gunfire in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of gunfire last night, Aug. 24th, on SE Putnam St. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim who stated their vehicle had been shot. The vehicle as parked in...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two arrested for harboring a missing teen in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested two people after lying to detectives, and harboring a missing teen. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says 17-year-old, Dalia Martinez-Lopez, was reported missing on Aug. 17th, and after an extensive investigation, was found at a friend's house on Aug. 21st. During their investigation,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Alachua, FL
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Archer, FL
mycbs4.com

Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game

A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Three year old dies from shooting incident in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Update 8/25 at 12:30pm:. The Gainesville Police Department says officers and EMS responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community at approximately 5:57pm on Aug. 24th, in reference to a shooting of a three year old child. Through their investigation, officers say the victim got a firearm from...
GAINESVILLE, FL
#Drunk Driving#Sw Archer Rd#Oxycontin
mycbs4.com

Three transported after a head-on collision in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a car crash last night, Aug. 24th, at the intersection of SW 19th Avenue Rd. and SW 27th Ave. OFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they found two vehicles that were involved in a head-on collision. Three people involved in the crash...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

UF holds traffic safety event as students return to campus

Gainesville, FL — As University of Florida students headed back to school this morning, the university held an event at the intersection of University Avenue and 13th Street to educate them on pedestrian and driver behavior. UF President Kent Fuchs said their partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

ACPS says they will "increase law enforcement presence" at football games

Tonight's football game was cancelled due to inclement weather at Citizens field in Gainesville. The stadium had two football games with two different teams scheduled in 24 hours. But, some high school students are still talking about Thursday's game. "My brother was actually at the game last night," Gainesville High...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

ACPS medical professionals take "Stop the Bleed" + Combat Medical Training

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is making sure our school nurses are prepared. Today's certified training infused Stop the Bleed / Combat Medical Training to enable medical professionals who work within the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) District to learn to triage in emergency situations. The trainees are taught by law enforcement and other medical professionals.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mycbs4.com

Newly formed coalition to help GRU customers

Today, rain or shine community organizers stood up to Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) . Led by Florida For All, local Alachua County organizations created a coalition called Community Leaders United. “We recognize there are some serious problems, but we also recognize that there are solutions to those problems,” organizer for...
mycbs4.com

The Swamp Restaurant returns to Gainesville

Gainesville, FL — After closing down in 2020, The Swamp Restaurant is returning to Gainesville almost 2 years later. “I've been here 20 years now and I haven't seen very many places that have been knocked down or closed their doors successfully come back. And, you know, we're looking to change that," CEO Ryan Prodesky said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

2022 Primary Election Results for Gainesville City Commission

Results for the Gainesville City Commission and Mayoral races have been tight so far. Officials say candidates need to get more than 50% of the vote to be able to win, and if they don't, the top two candidates will go against each other on the November ballot. For Gainesville...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Campaign cliffhanger: Gainesville mayoral race heads to a runoff

Commissioner Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski will now face off against each other in the general election. The two candidates holding different perspectives when it comes to running the city. "All too long we've been pursuing these projects that no cost benefit or that are putting people in an unaffordable...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Napier is looking forward to the season

University of Florida's Head Football coach, Billy Napier, is about to enter his first official season with the Gators soon. Today, Aug. 24th, Napier opened up about the current state of the team, and so far, fans should be excited for what's to come. Napier says he has a young...
GAINESVILLE, FL

