Fetty Wap Facing 40 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Drug Charges

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Fetty Wap could be locked up for a long time. Radar has learned the Trap Queen singer is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges related to his October arrest .

Fetty plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in a Long Island court on Monday, a rep for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed.

While the rapper — whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell — could get slapped with four decades behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report that the charge holds a minimum sentence of five years — so no matter what, he's going away.

His co-defendants, Robert Leonardi and Anthony Cyntje plead guilty to the same count and additional firearms charges.

Despite the guilty plea, Fetty's attorney stated he is "NOT cooperating" [with authorities]. Outside the courtroom, the lawyer said, "I want that to be very, very clear. This is a standard plea," according to a New York Post reporter.

Fetty Wap Arrest: FBI Releases Photos Showing Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl & $1.5 Million In Cash From Rapper's Alleged 'Drug Ring'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Fetty was arrested , along with 5 others, by FBI agents at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York on October 28.

All 6 men, which included one New Jersey correctional officer, were charged with conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The FBI later released several photos of the drugs and money seized in connection to Fetty's alleged "drug ring."

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office shared photos showing at least 11 bags full of money. The evidence also consisted of at least 5 bricks labeled AC.

In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com , bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were seen in custody, as was $1.5 million in cash. Weapons were also seized.

Authorities took pictures of the drug paraphernalia consisting of metal pipes and hollow boxes.

This isn't Fetty's only legal issue. The No Days Off rapper is also facing another battle for allegedly making death threats in December while on FaceTime.

