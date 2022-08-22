Read full article on original website
Red Oak man nabbed for probation violation
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak suspect faces new charges following his arrest early Wednesday evening. Red Oak Police say 50-year-old Floyd Raymond Henry II was arrested on two active Montgomery County warrants for probation violation--one for operating while intoxicated, first offense--a serious misdemeanor--and the other for possession with intent to deliver--a class C felony.
3 arrested in Villisca following search warrants
(Villisca) – Three people face charges following two separate narcotic investigations in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 4th Avenue in Villisca. Following the search, authorities arrested 44-year-old Justin James Smith for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry for child endangerment.
Suspects nabbed in Shen burglary probe
(Shenandoah) -- Two suspects face a bevy of charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah was arrested Sunday on two counts of 3rd degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and 2nd degree theft--all class D felonies--plus possession of burglar's tools and accessory after the fact--both aggravated misdemeanors. He was also charged with 4th degree criminal mischief--a serious misdemeanor-- and interference with official acts-- a simple misdemeanor. Linfor's arrest stems from an investigation which began at around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, when officers were called to the 100 block of West Sheridan Avenue for a theft report.
Shenandoah disturbance leads to arrest
(Shenandoah) -- An Essex man is in custody in connection with an altercation in Shenandoah Wednesday evening. Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Eric Michael Kievit was arrested for child endangerment--an aggravated misdemeanor--interference with official acts--a serious misdemeanor--and disorderly conduct and public intoxication--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place after officers were sent to the 600 block of West Sheridan Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for an assault in progress.
Bidders sought for Shen demo projects
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are continuing the city's aggressive approach to eradicating dilapidated structures. Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the solicitation of bids for demolition and clean up activities at four properties: 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the latest properties targeted for removal continues the momentum created during his predecessor Dick Hunt's tenure. McQueen also credits City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen for his continued efforts to acquire nuisance structures through court activities.
Page County Sheriff's Office closed Friday
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office is closed today (Friday) due to a staff shortage in that office. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the office will reopen Monday as usual.
Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah check presentation to Shen Public Library
(Shenandoah) – Two major check presentations highlighted Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Transparency questions raised over Page County turbine project
(Shenandoah) -- One of many opponents of a proposed wind turbine project is calling for more transparency from Page County officials. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors fielded a barrage of questions from Jane Stimson regarding the county's communications with Invenergy officials. Stimson's questions come in wake of the supervisors' 2-1 approval of the proposed Shenandoah Hills turbine project earlier this month. While claiming transparency isn't Invenergy's forte, Stimson says it should be for county officials. Specifically, Stimson inquired about the methods Invenergy uses to contact the county, and whether they communicate with each of the supervisors. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he's received both emails and phone calls from company officials in the past. But, he's unsure of whether Invenergy corresponds swith the other supervisors.
Clarinda funeral home ownership changes hands
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents may have noticed recently that a local funeral home has a new name. The Ritchie Funeral Home is now known as the Nodaway Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. The new moniker reflects the business' recent purchase by Pat and Carrie Leece, owners of the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Pat Leece tells KMA News events leading up to the purchase began last fall, when previous owner Alan Ritchie asked for help.
Betty Jane Lundvall, 98 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello,, IA. Cemetery:Graveside Service Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, rural...
Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
Stanley Archer, 79, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: May be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Private burial at a later date.
Margaret Leona Birkenholz, 102, Hopkins
Location: Pickering United Methodist Church, Pickering, Missouri. Visitation Location: Pickering United Methodist Church, Pickering, Missouri. Memorials: Pickering United Methodist Church, Pickering Community Building or White Oak Cemetery. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri.
Roger Swank, 84, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Celebration of Life Funeral Service. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roger passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Axne, Nunn agree to KMA forum
(Shenandoah) -- The two major candidates for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat face off on KMA ahead of the November general elections. Recently, both Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne and State Senator Zach Nunn agreed to participate in a candidates' forum Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m. Broadcast live from the KMA studios in Shenandoah, the forum airs on both KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1, with livestream video at kmaland.com. A West Des Moines Democrat, Axne is seeking her third term in Congress. Nunn defeated two other opponents for the Republican nomination in the June Iowa Primary.
Hamburg charter school instruction underway
(Hamburg) -- More than 30 high school students are participating in a new education venture in the Hamburg School District. Earlier this year, the State Education Board approved the district's charter school application. Instruction in Hamburg's Career Academy began earlier this month. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program's enrollment exceeded original expectations.
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (8/26): Nebraska City girls finish 4th at Seward
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City placed fourth and shot a 385 at the Seward Invitational in KMAland girls golf action on Friday. The Pioneers were led by an 88 from Grace McNeely, who finished in fifth place. Ella Welsh added a 91 in eighth, and Isabelle Johnson posted a 96 in 12th for the Pioneers.
