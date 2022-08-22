(Shenandoah) -- One of many opponents of a proposed wind turbine project is calling for more transparency from Page County officials. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors fielded a barrage of questions from Jane Stimson regarding the county's communications with Invenergy officials. Stimson's questions come in wake of the supervisors' 2-1 approval of the proposed Shenandoah Hills turbine project earlier this month. While claiming transparency isn't Invenergy's forte, Stimson says it should be for county officials. Specifically, Stimson inquired about the methods Invenergy uses to contact the county, and whether they communicate with each of the supervisors. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he's received both emails and phone calls from company officials in the past. But, he's unsure of whether Invenergy corresponds swith the other supervisors.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO