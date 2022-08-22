Read full article on original website
Man accused in series of vandalism incidents, robberies in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has arrested a man accused in more than a dozen vandalism incidents and several robberies. Police said Johnathan Edward Abraham committed 15 acts of vandalism between Aug. 14 and Aug. 22 by leaving graffiti on area businesses, some of which included racist messages.
Suspect arrested in Englewood, accused of committing crimes across metro area
LITTLETON, Colo. — A suspect who is accused of committing several crimes across the metro area including stealing multiple cars, breaking into a home and carjacking someone has been arrested. It started when someone called the Wheat Ridge Police Department because there was a black sedan with no license...
Man killed in confrontation with deputies linked to 2 prior armed robberies
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The man shot in a confrontation with deputies earlier this month in Adams County was wanted for attempted murder in Denver and was linked to that case in part due to a GPS ankle monitoring device worn by a second suspect. Derrick Aranda was fatally shot...
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.
Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family
Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her. "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
Three juveniles arrested following strong-arm robbery in Aurora
Three juveniles were arrested following a strong-arm robbery in Aurora Wednesday night, according to Aurora police.
FOUND: CBI issues alert for missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Thornton
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen in Thornton who has since been found.
Man arrested, charged with Greeley bank robbery
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Greeley. Greeley police said Larimer County deputies handcuffed 36-year-old Jessie Martinez on suspicion of charges unrelated to the robbery Friday. Following that arrest, deputies said they recognized Martinez in suspect photos Greeley police posted to social media. Martinez is accused of threatening a teller at the FirstBank on the 4300 block of 9th Street Road, demanding cash. He’ll be extradited to Weld County to face charges the charges.
Man charged with hate crimes for spraying people with gas
An arrest was made in connection with an attack from last month that could have been deadly.Riny Kosam, 28, was arrested by Aurora police and now faces several charges related to a July 23 attack at the Rocket Gas Station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street.Just before 11 p.m. that night, Kosam approached customers that were speaking Spanish and told them they "don't belong here," sprayed them with gasoline and apparently searched for a lighter, police said. When he couldn't find a lighter, he threw a rock through their car's rear window and stole their keys.Kosam was arrested Wednesday by...
Suspect strangles, punches, bites victims, police officers
Two people and three Boulder police officers were assaulted on Tuesday night, and now police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
FOUND: Larimer County authorities searching for missing Berthoud man
The man who was reported missing has been located in Frederick and is safe, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Boulder police search for more victims, witnesses in attack
Police in Boulder are searching for more people who could be victims or witnesses after a man attacked several people on Tuesday night. Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Perry Gilreath, after he allegedly assaulted two people and three officers. Police were initially called to the intersection of 30th and Aurora streets in Boulder just before 7 p.m. Dispatch received reports of a person lying in the road. As officers were responding, additional calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location. Before officers arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Gilreath, 18, assaulted and strangled a passerby. When officers...
Denver sees alarming increase in police response times
DENVER — It's been a frustrating and sometimes frightening year for Jennifer, a lifelong Denver resident who has lived for the past 14 years in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. Since last September, Jennifer said she has been trying to get Denver Police to arrest a man who she said...
Cold case: What happened to Edith Lehnerz 26 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case from 1995.
13-year-old driving car that hit school bus in Boulder County
A 13-year-old was behind the wheel when she crashed into a Boulder County school bus Friday morning.
Boulder attack leaves two civilians, three officers injured
Boulder detectives are searching for anyone who may have witnessed or fell victim to an attack that left two community members and three police officers injured.
Family, Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and family members are asking for information that could help find a missing woman. 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart, was last seen in Wichita in the fall of 2020. She was living in Wichita but was known to frequently travel to Denver, Colorado. Detectives are asking for any information on where Sarah may be, regardless of how insignificant the information may seem.
Another shooting at Aurora park concerns neighbors
Police say that around 1 p.m. shots were fired and struck a home on the 1200 block of Nome Street. Bullet holes were visible from the sidewalk on Wednesday.
String of vandalism hits Longmont's oldest standing church
Longmont's oldest standing church was one of the seven buildings damaged amid a string of vandalism in the city Wednesday morning.
