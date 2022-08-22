Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her. "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...

