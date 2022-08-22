ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

9NEWS

Man accused in series of vandalism incidents, robberies in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has arrested a man accused in more than a dozen vandalism incidents and several robberies. Police said Johnathan Edward Abraham committed 15 acts of vandalism between Aug. 14 and Aug. 22 by leaving graffiti on area businesses, some of which included racist messages.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

4 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Lakewood car wash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a car wash last month that left a man dead, Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said Thursday. Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. on July 31 to a reported shooting in the 1400 block of Sheridan Boulevard and found the victim dead in his vehicle, LPD said. He was identified as 27-year-old Ramon Castro Contreras of Denver.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Judge rejects Colfax Avenue shooting plea deal after outcry from victim's family

Family and friends of a 32-year-old woman who was shot and killed say they showed up in a Denver courtroom Friday morning to fight for her.  "We just want justice for Pamela because her life mattered to all of us," said Pamela Cabriales' lifelong friend Mayra. "If my sister was here today and the situation was the other way around she would do the same thing," said Pamela's brother Alex Cabriales. According to prosecutors, Pamela Cabriales rear ended a car driven by 18-year-old Neshan Johnson on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25. After the collision, a 14-year-old passenger jumped out and...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested, charged with Greeley bank robbery

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Greeley. Greeley police said Larimer County deputies handcuffed 36-year-old Jessie Martinez on suspicion of charges unrelated to the robbery Friday. Following that arrest, deputies said they recognized Martinez in suspect photos Greeley police posted to social media. Martinez is accused of threatening a teller at the FirstBank on the 4300 block of 9th Street Road, demanding cash. He’ll be extradited to Weld County to face charges the charges.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Man charged with hate crimes for spraying people with gas

An arrest was made in connection with an attack from last month that could have been deadly.Riny Kosam, 28, was arrested by Aurora police and now faces several charges related to a July 23 attack at the Rocket Gas Station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street.Just before 11 p.m. that night, Kosam approached customers that were speaking Spanish and told them they "don't belong here," sprayed them with gasoline and apparently searched for a lighter, police said. When he couldn't find a lighter, he threw a rock through their car's rear window and stole their keys.Kosam was arrested Wednesday by...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police search for more victims, witnesses in attack

Police in Boulder are searching for more people who could be victims or witnesses after a man attacked several people on Tuesday night. Officers eventually arrested the suspect, Perry Gilreath, after he allegedly assaulted two people and three officers. Police were initially called to the intersection of 30th and Aurora streets in Boulder just before 7 p.m. Dispatch received reports of a person lying in the road. As officers were responding, additional calls came in for a disturbance and assault at the same location. Before officers arrived, the male suspect, later identified as Gilreath, 18, assaulted and strangled a passerby. When officers...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Denver sees alarming increase in police response times

DENVER — It's been a frustrating and sometimes frightening year for Jennifer, a lifelong Denver resident who has lived for the past 14 years in the Chaffee Park neighborhood. Since last September, Jennifer said she has been trying to get Denver Police to arrest a man who she said...
DENVER, CO
classiccountry1070.com

Family, Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and family members are asking for information that could help find a missing woman. 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart, was last seen in Wichita in the fall of 2020. She was living in Wichita but was known to frequently travel to Denver, Colorado. Detectives are asking for any information on where Sarah may be, regardless of how insignificant the information may seem.
WICHITA, KS
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
