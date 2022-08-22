ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

3 N.J. men infected with West Nile Virus, 1 remains hospitalized, officials say

Three New Jersey men tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier this year, marking the state’s first cases of the disease in 2022, state officials announced Thursday. The men tested positive in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties, according to a joint statement from the state departments of health, agriculture and environmental protection. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. As of Thursday, one remained hospitalized and the other two were recovering at home.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
