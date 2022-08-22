Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 2,067 COVID cases, 8 death. 3 counties remain ‘high risk’ for transmission
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of “high risk” counties in the Garden State to three. Only Cape May, Atlantic and Mercer counties remain in the “high risk”...
N.J. reports 2,058 COVID cases, 15 deaths as rate of transmission levels off
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths as the state’s rate of transmission remained steady. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.86 on Thursday. The rate was 1.01 at the beginning of the month. A transmission rate below 1 is...
3 N.J. men infected with West Nile Virus, 1 remains hospitalized, officials say
Three New Jersey men tested positive for West Nile Virus earlier this year, marking the state’s first cases of the disease in 2022, state officials announced Thursday. The men tested positive in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties, according to a joint statement from the state departments of health, agriculture and environmental protection. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. As of Thursday, one remained hospitalized and the other two were recovering at home.
N.J. reports 1,592 COVID cases, 17 deaths. New boosters could be available soon.
New Jersey health officials on Wednesday reported another 1,592 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths as Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron variants. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 1,736 on Wednesday, a 17% decrease from a...
Less is enough with cannabis stores; Letter nailed it re blaming the messenger; Silence condones DeGise hit-run; Opposing views on Turnpike expansion | Letters
In Bayonne, cannabis retail is confined to highway commercial locations. They are allowing only two cannabis retail. I spoke to a Bayonne official and learned they consulted with officials in Colorado who explained that the biggest issue was people buying and smoking right outside the store. Jersey City is already...
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
The 7 legal weed strains to try before summer ends (and where to buy them in N.J.)
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, signaling the end of summer and a return to the crisp fall air. But before the weather cools down, there’s still time to enjoy some of the summer’s best weed strains.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search affidavit has been released to a Florida court with redactions
The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, even in its redacted form, is likely to offer...
‘Funny Pages’ director Owen Kline on why N.J. was the impetus for his movie
Robert Bleichner is just 16, but he’s decided to leave home, and no one is changing his mind. Instead of returning to Princeton High School after Christmas, he’s taking a data entry job in the office of the public defender for Mercer County. And instead of finishing out his childhood in leafy suburbia, he’s moving into roughly half a room in a scorching basement apartment in Trenton with two sweaty older men and a boiler.
You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
N.J. weather: Scattered thunderstorms, showers in forecast for today
Parts of New Jersey could get much-needed rain Friday with scattered showers along with the potential for some severe thunderstorms in the forecast, though the state still has a long way to go to overcome drought conditions. The northern half of the state is under a “marginal” risk for severe...
N.J. shuts down El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags after malfunction injured 14
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has ordered the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County shut down until further notice after 14 people were hurt on the amusement ride. The 19-story tall wooden coaster malfunctioned about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as the Jackson Township...
NCT 127 U.S. concerts: Where to buy tickets to N.J., Los Angeles shows
After months of rumors, speculation and online chatter, the wait is finally over. Popular K-Pop group NCT 127 is finally headed to the U.S. for their “2nd Tour ‘Neo City’: The Link.”. The only problem is there are just two concerts scheduled. On their very brief run,...
Traffic warrant not enough for cops to chase man into neighboring home, N.J. court rules
The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the gun possession conviction of a man state troopers chased into a neighboring home during the planned arrest of another person. The troopers did not have an arrest warrant for Steven Bookman, only a traffic ticket arrest warrant for a man standing...
Cows, tractors and alpacas. Scenes from an N.J. agricultural fair. (PHOTOS)
There were no lions and tigers and bears, but there are goats, horses, cows, sheep, dogs and alpacas aplenty. That’s because this isn’t the Land of Oz, it’s The Hunterdon County 4-H & Agricultural Fair, which runs through Sunday featuring a full schedule of events.
Pickup pulling excavator loses brakes, crashes into N.J. tire shop, authorities say
A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed trailer lost his brakes, flipped over and crashed into a tire store Tuesday night in Sussex County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when the brakes gave out as the driver traveled down Glen Road headed toward Main Street in Sparta, according to police.
