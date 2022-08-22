Vitalia Senior Living partners with Baldwin Wallace University to ensure seniors stay sharp

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle honors Orange City Schools staff members
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Four Orange City Schools staff members were recognized as the Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle Staff Members of the Year at the district’s 2022 Staff Convocation Day Aug. 18. This year’s winners were Dominic Favazzo, guidance counselor and guidance department chairman at Orange High...
Scouts prove to be worthy community citizens: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Ask a Scout for help. From many recent experiences, I can tell you that the boys and dads from Scout Troop 513 are a great example of Scouting. They have helped us at Heritage Farm on several occasions, including this past week. The City of Brunswick had...
Cinematheque offerings for September include 1925 Russian film: Press Run
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cinematheque films for September and October: The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque has announced its September and October, 2022 film screenings, all to be shown in the Peter B. Lewis Theater of the Cleveland Institute of Art, 11610 Euclid Ave. The Cinematheque has sent over quite a...
You can find deep-woods serenity at Berea’s Coe Lake Park: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- In May 2018, when the city unveiled its new sandstone amphitheater that can seat as many as 500 spectators on Coe Lake Park’s west bank, I believed that to be the final jewel in the popular park’s crown. But in just the past four years,...
Summit County Museums for All program adds 3 additional attractions
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County’s Museums for All, a program that offers community members with U.S. government-issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards discounted admissions to area museums and attractions, now includes three more attractions: Hower House, Hale Farm & Village, and Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
In state-of-city address, Highland Heights mayor touches on achievements, explains upcoming ballot issue
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello Jr. delivered his second state-of-the-city address Thursday (Aug. 25) at the Highland Heights Community Center. He spoke of a city that, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, remains “a wonderful place to live, raise a family, work or even own a business.”
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
Beachwood teachers, school board agree on new three-year contract
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Beachwood Board of Education on Monday (Aug. 22) unanimously approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Beachwood Federation of Teachers Local 1468. The new contract, which takes effect Sept. 1, gives teachers raises of 2 percent in each of its first two years and 2.25...
Remembering Bobby Fischer, the chess prodigy who represented America on the world stage, 50 years ago: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For me to call Bobby Fischer an enigma would be like calling Elon Musk rich. I would merely be stating the obvious. But I need to call Fischer something. Then again, maybe I just need to mention why his name matters. Fifty years have come and gone since he grabbed headlines around the world.
Time for City Hall to cut ties to consultants, foundations and nonprofits
The big question is: Why does the city of Cleveland continue to waste taxpayers’ money on consultant, foundation and nonprofit organizations to help run Cleveland city government? It doesn’t make sense when the city has high-paid city officials whose job is to improve the quality of life of Clevelanders.
Week 2 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 2 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
No. 1 St. Edward rolls past Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 42-10, in battle of state powers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No. 1 St. Edward defeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic Friday night, 42-10, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The meeting was set up as a heavyweight fight between perennial powers. St. Edward is the defending Ohio big-school state champions, and Central Catholic, which lost the state title game last season, has played in eight of the last nine big-school state title games in Pennsylvania.
Reconstruction continues on fire-damaged St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School
PARMA, Ohio -- Students of St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School in Parma are going to spend the 2022-2023 school year away from home, at the St. Bridget of Kildare Parish school building, also in Parma. That’s where pupils finished last school year after a major arson fire six months...
No. 19 Riverside passes early-season test against No. 25 Aurora, 34-21
AURORA, Ohio — Riverside coach Dave Bors knew what he was getting into when he scheduled an early-season game against Aurora. In his time as coach at West Geauga he played the Greenmen and veteran coach Bob Mihalik every year, and he knew it was a well-respected program that would provide a barometer for his up-and-coming Beavers.
