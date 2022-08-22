Read full article on original website
Second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair set for Saturday, Aug. 27 with more than 60 vendors
Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is expected to make an appearance at this year’s Mariposa Harvest Fair. This is the second annual fair, set for Sat., Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park in Mariposa, Rio Rancho at 2501 Parkway Avenue. There...
Thanks to all for a great Sunday is Funday experience
Sunday, Aug. 21 was Sunday is Funday. Despite weather PREDICTION of rain, it was a glorious NM day. Our organization welcomed the chance to meet and speak “without thumbs and being just a face on a 3×5 screen.”. Close up, in-person, real smiles, great fun. The kudos go...
FIVE THINGS: Mariposa Harvest Festival, Mountain West Brew Fest, Family Music Festivals
Event includes vendors, games, food trucks. Tickets are just $20 per person and youth 17 years and younger are free. Get your tickets now at: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com. Watermelon Mountain Jug Band playing their unique musical instruments using washtub bass, jaw harp, washboard, kazoos, jugs and various percussions as well as guitar and banjo, along with their 5-time State Champion Fiddle player. Then at 7 p.m., The Western Hers, all-female band take the stage and will bring the best in classic country tunes.
A woman-owned automotive repair shop wants to come to RR
From left, service adviser Kyler Petty, Jesse Jackson, owner of Mango Automotive, and service advisers Chad Cummings and Kellby Medford inside the lobby of Mango Automotive. On the far left sits a mango plushie named Mia. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Jesse Jackson calls her business Mango. But it’s not a grocery store....
Montreal mini master plan heads back to Governing Body
This Thursday evening, the Rio Rancho Governing Body will reconsider the controversial Montreal Mini Master Plan. The Plan, which will sandwich 80 additional homes between the Lomas Encantadas and Enchanted Hills subdivisions on land currently owned by Mountain View Middle School, failed to be approved at the Governing Body’s June 23 meeting when Councilor Jim Owen (District 1) voted against it.
Happy International Dog Day from Rio Rancho!
These are all the submissions the Observer received from locals in the RR area. Dogs of all shapes and sizes that have a home. However, there are many out there who do not have a home and that is what August 26 is all about. Like Watermelon Mountain Ranch says on its web site: “Be a lifesaver.”
Showers likely, but it is corn on the cob season
Rain is likely this evening. And the temperature is still below 90. “Showers/storms will taper off this evening. Another round of afternoon storms will again favor western and central NM,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said. It will be a good day for corn on the cob....
Rain trickles off over the weekend, perfect picnic weather
This weekend starts out rainy and then trickles off more towards Sunday. Storms are moving from west to east today, though. And it already looks like it will be the most intense today. “Hit-and-miss storms will again develop by early afternoon with the greatest chances favoring northern NM as a...
Balloon Fiesta organizers eye two new world records at 50th annual event
Balloon fiesta organizers are looking for 200 feet by 200 feet open spaces without trees or power lines for balloons to land in. World records are nothing new to organizers of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The event set the world record for biggest mass ascension of hot air balloons...
Former JBT competitor Schenck wins NM Open, $12K
Missing the tough 6-7-10 split led to Rio Rancho’s J.D. Nance ‘s 229-227 loss to Cortez Schenck in the finals of the 18th New Mexico Open Sunday afternoon at Tenpins & More, but as the No. 1 seed in the finals, Nance got another chance. This time, with...
City’s distance teams hear the gun Saturday morning
Cleveland senior Leah Futey, seen here getting a high-five from coach Kenny Henry, a state champ as a freshman, but the fourth-place finisher last season, will hope to finish first this season for the Storm. (Gary Herron?Observer) The city’s cross country teams are in action Saturday morning for the annual...
PART THREE: Corrales’s diesel-powered bucket brigade
Editor’s Note: This is part three of a three-part series on the Village of Corrales’ unique — but effective — fire suppression system. Parts one and two ran Friday and Saturday, respectively. See the Observer web site for the first two parts. The Corrales Fire Department...
Cole Swindell to headline Music Fiesta during Balloon Fiesta this year
The sun outlines balloon aloft in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Music Fiesta™ will return to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta this year. The event brings in Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum country star, Cole Swindell who will headline the festival on Saturday, October 8. This is sponsored by ExxonMobil. Swindell has released...
Friday Night Lights … and Saturday’s sun
After their disappointing home losses in Week 1, each team slipped one spot in the MaxPreps Class 6A rankings: The Storm are now No. 2, the Rams are No. 5. Somewhat surprisingly, the team that beat the Rams on their new turf, La Cueva, dropped a spot to No. 3, while previous No. 5 Centennial is now No. 1.
MADD, law enforcement including Rio Rancho PD team up for ‘Saturation Saturday’ on Aug. 27
ALBUQUERQUE — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) volunteers and staff will team up with law enforcement patrols across the country on August 27 for the fourth nationwide “Saturation Saturday.”. The event includes the Rio Rancho Police Department. The virtual and in-person events highlight impaired driving prevention efforts by...
Rams and Storm have home volleyball matches tonight
Storm junior Marian Hatch came up short on this potential “dig,” but had an amazing 38 digs in her team’s sweep at St. Pius X Tuesday evening. (Herron photo) High school volleyball fans have their choice of two home matches in the City of Vision tonight (Aug. 25).
Four arrested for DWI and one for narcotics at ENDWI checkpoint in Rio Rancho
Last Friday, RRPD conducted a DWI Checkpoint in the area of Unser & Northern, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department. Officers arrested 4 intoxicated drivers, and 1 for a narcotics-related offense. On its Facebook site, the police department suggests: “If you plan on drinking, please plan a ride in...
Man shot, critically injured in NE ABQ
A man was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in Northeast Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 8:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr NE, west of Carlisle. “Officers arrived and located a moribund male,” he said. “The...
APD seeks identity of woman found dead in July
Albuquerque police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who was found deceased along railroad tracks near 1324 1st Street NW on July 24, according to an Albuquerque Police Department news release. APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said the woman’s death is being considered suspicious and what caused...
Muhammad Syed pleads not guilty in killings of 3 Muslim men
Muhammad Atif Syed listens from MDC during his arraignment Friday when his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. (Second District Court) Muhammad Atif Syed pleaded not guilty Friday to three counts of first-degree murder in a series of shooting deaths in July and August that rocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community.
