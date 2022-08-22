Read full article on original website
Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
msn.com
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Girlfriend who supplied gun that killed Trooper sentenced for 12-24 months in state prison
Stroudsburg, Pa. - The 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross is finally over. The New Jersey woman who police said bought a gun that was used to shoot and kill a state trooper was sentenced to 12-24 months in state prison. Gross pleaded guilty to persons not to possess firearms, as...
Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark
A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
Ex McDonald’s employee sentenced in botched robbery of restaurant, prosecutor says
An ex-Union County McDonald’s employee whose attempt at robbing his former employer failed after he was called out for having a fake gun was sentenced Friday to nine years in state prison, authorities said. Thomas H. Outland, 54, of Plainfield, was found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit...
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced to 20 years in state prison for drug, gun crimes in Morris County
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been sentenced to 20 year in state prison for drug and gun crimes, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Ismael Lorenzo, Jr., 36, formerly of Victory Gardens was sentenced on August 25 before Judge Stephen J. Taylor...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man caught with crack cocaine, crack pipe
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Whitehouse Station man was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly being caught in possession of crack cocaine, and a crack pipe in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Diego Mena-Quesada, 28, was charged with third-degree possession of a...
Family dog attacks owners in Hunting Park, shot by officer: Police
Police said the dog appeared to bite down harder every time it was hit with the bat by the couple's teenage sons and would not release.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Three Subjects for Shoplifting and Resisting Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Jennifer Ramirez-Sanchez of Flushing, New York; 24-year-old Sophia Gonzales of Flushing, New York; and 51-year-old Nubia Garcia of Brooklyn, New York on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation that began in the Rehoboth Beach area on Thursday evening. On August 25, 2022, at approximately...
Police: Man, woman allegedly robbed delivery worker's scooter in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two suspects linked to a scooter robbery that took place in Brooklyn.
Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting
ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
theobserver.com
KPD: Males (and woman) in masks couldn’t find mobile, but later found themselves in South Kearny
On Aug. 9 at 11:36 a.m., Officer Mat Lopez and several back-up officers (including yours truly) were dispatched to the 100 block of Devon Street after a 911 caller reported approximately five masked males forced their way into an apartment building and ran to an upstairs apartment. Arriving officers detained...
ocscanner.news
EWING: SHOOTING OVER NIGHT KILLED ONE – VICTIM HAD ARREST FOR DRUG CHARGES IN APRIL
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
Police Investigating Robbery at Franklin Township Bank
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – (Somerset County Press Release) – Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,...
