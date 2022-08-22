ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 3

Related
NJ.com

16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
IRVINGTON, NJ
msn.com

N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say

A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Crime Stoppers#Hotel Room#Police#New Jersey#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Summit Woman, 28, Stabbed Dead In Newark

A 28-year-old Summit resident was stabbed dead in Newark overnight, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles was found suffering stab wounds on the 500 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in state prison for drug, gun crimes in Morris County

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been sentenced to 20 year in state prison for drug and gun crimes, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Ismael Lorenzo, Jr., 36, formerly of Victory Gardens was sentenced on August 25 before Judge Stephen J. Taylor...
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man caught with crack cocaine, crack pipe

BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Whitehouse Station man was arrested and charged Tuesday after allegedly being caught in possession of crack cocaine, and a crack pipe in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Diego Mena-Quesada, 28, was charged with third-degree possession of a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Three Subjects for Shoplifting and Resisting Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Jennifer Ramirez-Sanchez of Flushing, New York; 24-year-old Sophia Gonzales of Flushing, New York; and 51-year-old Nubia Garcia of Brooklyn, New York on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation that began in the Rehoboth Beach area on Thursday evening. On August 25, 2022, at approximately...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Jersey Shore Online

Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy