Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Dowling: I finish my banjo part to find the rest of the band laughing
I am sitting in a recording studio, headphones over my ears, banjo on my knee, playing along to a half-completed song and a metronome click. Other members of the band I’m in are behind the glass, listening along with George, the engineer. I make a mistake, lose my way,...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0