Tampa, FL

TMZ.com

'The Masked Singer' Insinuates Tom Brady Is a Contestant

Tom Brady is denying he left Bucs camp to be a contestant on the newest season of "The Masked Singer," but the show is definitely leaning in to the possibility he DID exactly that!!!. Check out this clip from the upcoming season TMZ Sports obtained ... it shows Ken Jeong,...
FOOTBALL
TMZ.com

Ex-NFL Coach Rex Ryan Competing On 'Amazing Race'

Rex Ryan is putting his beloved feet to the test -- the ex-NFL coach is slated to compete on the newest season of "The Amazing Race" ... in hopes of winning a million bucks. The former Bills and Jets coach will be teaming up with his partner, Tim Mann ... and the duo will be traveling around the world and competing in several challenges.
NFL
TMZ.com

Miami Dolphins Cancel Practice Due To Stomach Bug, Players Throwing Up

The Miami Dolphins were forced to cancel practice on Thursday ... and it's all because a bunch of players can't stop puking. The 'Fins were set to have a joint workout with the Philadelphia Eagles ... but as it turns out, some guys could barely sleep because they were blowing chunks all night.
MIAMI, FL
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
TMZ.com

Carson Wentz Buys Jay Gruden's Virginia Home For $3.67 Million

Jay Gruden's casa es Carson Wentz's casa now -- the Washington Commanders QB bought the former coach's Virginia home after being traded this offseason, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 7,280-square foot home sits on 3 acres in Leesburg -- an hour west of Commanders' FedEx Field stadium -- and we're...
LEESBURG, VA
TMZ.com

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Like To Fight Jalen Ramsey

If Tyreek Hill ever steps into a boxing ring, he knows exactly who he wants to fight -- Jalen Ramsey!!. The topic came up during a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show -- when the Dolphins star receiver was asked ... given the chance to fight anyone in the sports world, who would you box?
NFL

