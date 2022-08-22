Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
TMZ.com
'The Masked Singer' Insinuates Tom Brady Is a Contestant
Tom Brady is denying he left Bucs camp to be a contestant on the newest season of "The Masked Singer," but the show is definitely leaning in to the possibility he DID exactly that!!!. Check out this clip from the upcoming season TMZ Sports obtained ... it shows Ken Jeong,...
TMZ.com
Ex-NFL Coach Rex Ryan Competing On 'Amazing Race'
Rex Ryan is putting his beloved feet to the test -- the ex-NFL coach is slated to compete on the newest season of "The Amazing Race" ... in hopes of winning a million bucks. The former Bills and Jets coach will be teaming up with his partner, Tim Mann ... and the duo will be traveling around the world and competing in several challenges.
TMZ.com
Miami Dolphins Cancel Practice Due To Stomach Bug, Players Throwing Up
The Miami Dolphins were forced to cancel practice on Thursday ... and it's all because a bunch of players can't stop puking. The 'Fins were set to have a joint workout with the Philadelphia Eagles ... but as it turns out, some guys could barely sleep because they were blowing chunks all night.
TMZ.com
Bills Punter Matt Araiza Not Playing In Preseason Game Amid Rape Allegations
Bills punter Matt Araiza will NOT be participating in Buffalo's final preseason game ... after a woman made serious rape allegations against him in a lawsuit earlier this week. 22-year-old Araiza -- AKA the "Punt God" -- was originally slated to suit up and play in the Bills' matchup against...
TMZ.com
Aaron Donald Violently Swings Helmet At Bengals Players In Crazy Joint Practice Brawl
Aaron Donald temporarily lost his mind during a wild, joint-practice brawl with the Bengals on Thursday -- ripping off a Cincinnati player's helmet and then appearing to attack his opponents with it. The crazy scene just went down minutes ago in Cincy -- at the end of a heated practice...
TMZ.com
Carson Wentz Buys Jay Gruden's Virginia Home For $3.67 Million
Jay Gruden's casa es Carson Wentz's casa now -- the Washington Commanders QB bought the former coach's Virginia home after being traded this offseason, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 7,280-square foot home sits on 3 acres in Leesburg -- an hour west of Commanders' FedEx Field stadium -- and we're...
TMZ.com
John Harbaugh Clowns Rex Ryan Over 'Amazing Race' Entry, 'I Think He'll Get Lost'
Want to bet on "The Amazing Race" this season? Avoid putting money on Rex Ryan at all costs -- so says his former co-worker, John Harbaugh, who told reporters Thursday he thinks the ex-Jets & Bills head man has no shot of winning!. "I think he'll get lost," the Ravens...
TMZ.com
Tyreek Hill Says He'd Like To Fight Jalen Ramsey
If Tyreek Hill ever steps into a boxing ring, he knows exactly who he wants to fight -- Jalen Ramsey!!. The topic came up during a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show -- when the Dolphins star receiver was asked ... given the chance to fight anyone in the sports world, who would you box?
