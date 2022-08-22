ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Person wanted for murder of man installing solar panels in Southeast DC

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released images Monday that show the person whom detectives believe shot and killed a man from Baltimore who was installing solar panels in Southeast on Aug. 10.

Police said Avery Miler, 27, is wanted for the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25.

MPD said Wolf was working in the 5100 block of Call Pl. SE when Miller shot him. DC Fire and EMS took Wolf to the hospital where he died.

Police said Miler, who is from Southeast, faces a charge of First Degree Murder While Armed (Gun). As of Monday (Aug. 22), they were looking for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKoLj_0hQpxYG600
Avery Miler

Anyone who knows where Miler is or has information about the murder can call police at (202) 727-9099 or text MPD’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.  The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a murder in the District.

