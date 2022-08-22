ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Tippers in the Country Live in This New England State

I spent many years busting my hump as a server, so I know what it feels like to rely heavily on the kindness of others. This is why when I go out, I like to make sure the waitstaff and bartenders are compensated for their work! I am a "leave 20% every time" kind of gal, but once in a while, if Steven and I really bond with our server, we will leave what we call a "Mother Teresa tip". This is when we throw a 30% or more tip their way. It's a great feeling and I wish I could do it all the time! Maybe someday.
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine

Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense

I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
Try These Maine-Approved Lobster Roll Hot Spots Before Summer Ends

Even though we're now somehow at the end of August although it feels like yesterday was Memorial Day Weekend, summer is still alive and well around Maine. Just ask the humidity we've had multiple times over the last few weeks. But the thing about Maine and New England weather, as we all know, is that it can turn on a dime. To the point that it could snow this weekend out of nowhere and then be 100 degrees for the entirety of the following week.
NY Post Columnist Pokes Fun at Maine for Having Fat Asses and No Fashion

It's entirely possible that by the time you read this, you've already laid your eyes on longtime NY Post gossiper Cindy Adams' latest column about her monumental trip to Maine. If you haven't journeyed into that article, prepare yourself for the print version of someone who thinks they're super funny at a party while everyone just can't wait for them to leave. Her column is clearly written on a 1st grade level, and while it would be safe to say it's a pile of word vomit, it really reads more like a word fart that dusted a page and the NY Post printed it.
Massachusetts Man Gets Dumped, Offers Literally Anyone a ‘Hairy’ Job

We've all known for years that you can basically find anything on Craigslist and essentially do anything on Craigslist, too. Back in college, I rolled the dice with buying a package of 3 pairs of tickets to the Red Sox on Craigslist. After that, I rolled the dice even more (especially since it was after the days of the Craigslist Killer) and got my first apartment off Craigslist.
Freeport Native Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers Came Back Home to Maine

Half of the Grammy winning duo the Chainsmokers, Drew Taggart of Freeport came back to Maine. Back when the Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) hit it big in 2016, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best New Artist, life was a little hectic. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, from 2014 to 2019, The Chainsmokers played 180 tour stops a year. At the end of their tour in 2019, they sat down with their manager and just wanted to get away.
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?

This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
