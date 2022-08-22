Read full article on original website
NY Post Columnist Pokes Fun at Maine for Having Fat Asses and No Fashion
It's entirely possible that by the time you read this, you've already laid your eyes on longtime NY Post gossiper Cindy Adams' latest column about her monumental trip to Maine. If you haven't journeyed into that article, prepare yourself for the print version of someone who thinks they're super funny at a party while everyone just can't wait for them to leave. Her column is clearly written on a 1st grade level, and while it would be safe to say it's a pile of word vomit, it really reads more like a word fart that dusted a page and the NY Post printed it.
