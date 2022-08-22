ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Northmarq closes $46 million sale of Kansas multifamily portfolio

Jeff Lamott, managing director, and Gabe Tovar, senior vice president, of Northmarq’s Kansas City investment sales team collaborated to arrange the $46.65 million sale of a portfolio of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Lawrence, Kansas. The portfolio features 404 units. Northmarq represented the seller, a partnership between CAPREIT &...
LAWRENCE, KS
City of Lawrence wins another federal grant to purchase electric buses; first ones to roll out Monday

The wheels of change are bringing more electric buses to the streets of Lawrence. The City of Lawrence has received a federal grant to purchase electric buses for the third straight year, and is preparing to roll out its first all-electric buses on Monday. In an announcement regarding the award, Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said that the Federal Transit Administration continues to recognize the city’s commitment to its sustainability goals.
LAWRENCE, KS
Fork in the Road: Circle Coffee Company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the newest coffee shops on the block has quickly become the “it” place to gather in the Capital City. We’re taking you to Circle Coffee Company in Topeka for this week’s Fork in the Road. “Every morning…come in every morning,”...
TOPEKA, KS
New Heritage Museum opening at Prairie Village during Jamboree weekend

Prairie Village, along with its staff and volunteers, has been preserving history at its location just west of Madison for more than 50 years. Now, they are ready to share some of their own history through the Prairie Village Heritage Museum. Manager Faron Wahl said that the Museum will open for the first time during this weekend’s Steam Threshing Jamboree.
MADISON, SD
Lawrence residents report finding anti-Semitic materials on lawns

Anti-Semitic materials turned up on some lawns and driveways in a west Lawrence neighborhood this week. Small baggies containing flyers blaming Jewish people for the “COVID agenda” were reportedly found in neighborhoods on Inverness Drive and Kasold Drive, according to residents in the area. The flyer says, in all capital letters, “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and it lists the names of various health and corporate officials.
LAWRENCE, KS
New solar farm construction begins in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction has begun for a new solar site in Shawnee County as part of a partnership between Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative. The new solar site, the FreeState Crooked Post, is located at Southwest 41st and Auburn Road. This will be the largest of three FreeState Solar projects. Evergy was selected by […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Korean bakery and fried chicken restaurant coming soon to west Lawrence

You might not be able to smell it yet, but by October, the aroma of fresh baked bread will waft through the doors of 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite B. Tous Les Jours, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is opening in the defunct Blue Moose restaurant location this fall. A franchise, Tous...
Peter Hermes

Peter L. Hermes passed to be with the angels July 7, 2022 at Ft. Meyers, FL. He was born February 1, 1952 in Lawrence. Pete was in the Navy Seabees during the late 1970s, where he earned several awards for creating more efficient ways to complete projects . As a civilian, he worked as Construction Project Supervisor with KP&L. Pete loved the outdoors, especially deep sea fishing and hunting.
LAWRENCE, KS
Prairie Village unveiling new events during annual Steam Threshing Jamboree

Activity is picking up west of Madison as the 59th annual Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree gets underway. Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl said that it will be a busy weekend. Wahl said that this year’s Jamboree will include a number of the traditional events that visitors look forward to...
MADISON, SD

