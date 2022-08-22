The wheels of change are bringing more electric buses to the streets of Lawrence. The City of Lawrence has received a federal grant to purchase electric buses for the third straight year, and is preparing to roll out its first all-electric buses on Monday. In an announcement regarding the award, Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said that the Federal Transit Administration continues to recognize the city’s commitment to its sustainability goals.

