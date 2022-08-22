Read full article on original website
Range USA plans to bring new indoor gun range to Lenexa
Range USA intends to build a new indoor shooting range at the corner of Santa Fe Trail Drive and West 107th Street.
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $46 million sale of Kansas multifamily portfolio
Jeff Lamott, managing director, and Gabe Tovar, senior vice president, of Northmarq’s Kansas City investment sales team collaborated to arrange the $46.65 million sale of a portfolio of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Lawrence, Kansas. The portfolio features 404 units. Northmarq represented the seller, a partnership between CAPREIT &...
lawrencekstimes.com
FidPick to bring Grammy-nominated band to Lawrence during a weekend of ‘simple,’ family-friendly entertainment
Doug DuBois, a perennial presence at the Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships as both a competitor and a luthier, died in 2021, but his family has ensured that his impact on FidPick continues. A sizable donation from the DuBois family has enabled the FidPick board to hire the Grammy-nominated...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to begin updating development code that determines where and how city grows
The City of Lawrence is preparing to begin a two-year process to update its land development code, dictating where and how the city grows as well as changes that could affect the look and function of existing neighborhoods and commercial areas. The city’s land development code, which has not been...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence wins another federal grant to purchase electric buses; first ones to roll out Monday
The wheels of change are bringing more electric buses to the streets of Lawrence. The City of Lawrence has received a federal grant to purchase electric buses for the third straight year, and is preparing to roll out its first all-electric buses on Monday. In an announcement regarding the award, Transit and Parking Manager Adam Weigel said that the Federal Transit Administration continues to recognize the city’s commitment to its sustainability goals.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Circle Coffee Company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the newest coffee shops on the block has quickly become the “it” place to gather in the Capital City. We’re taking you to Circle Coffee Company in Topeka for this week’s Fork in the Road. “Every morning…come in every morning,”...
Kansas City man accused of filing fake deed to steal house
Miles Thomas, of Kansas City, has been charged with fraud. He's accused of filing a fraudulent deed to steal a house in south KC.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
amazingmadison.com
New Heritage Museum opening at Prairie Village during Jamboree weekend
Prairie Village, along with its staff and volunteers, has been preserving history at its location just west of Madison for more than 50 years. Now, they are ready to share some of their own history through the Prairie Village Heritage Museum. Manager Faron Wahl said that the Museum will open for the first time during this weekend’s Steam Threshing Jamboree.
LJWORLD
Lawrence residents report finding anti-Semitic materials on lawns
Anti-Semitic materials turned up on some lawns and driveways in a west Lawrence neighborhood this week. Small baggies containing flyers blaming Jewish people for the “COVID agenda” were reportedly found in neighborhoods on Inverness Drive and Kasold Drive, according to residents in the area. The flyer says, in all capital letters, “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and it lists the names of various health and corporate officials.
New solar farm construction begins in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction has begun for a new solar site in Shawnee County as part of a partnership between Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative. The new solar site, the FreeState Crooked Post, is located at Southwest 41st and Auburn Road. This will be the largest of three FreeState Solar projects. Evergy was selected by […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Korean bakery and fried chicken restaurant coming soon to west Lawrence
You might not be able to smell it yet, but by October, the aroma of fresh baked bread will waft through the doors of 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite B. Tous Les Jours, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is opening in the defunct Blue Moose restaurant location this fall. A franchise, Tous...
LJWORLD
City leaders pull back from plans to help pay for new road over Wakarusa River; county could still move forward
City leaders have pulled back on a proposed project that would extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence through an undeveloped area and build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, but that doesn’t mean the project is out of the question. The project is included in the city’s five-year Capital...
LJWORLD
Peter Hermes
Peter L. Hermes passed to be with the angels July 7, 2022 at Ft. Meyers, FL. He was born February 1, 1952 in Lawrence. Pete was in the Navy Seabees during the late 1970s, where he earned several awards for creating more efficient ways to complete projects . As a civilian, he worked as Construction Project Supervisor with KP&L. Pete loved the outdoors, especially deep sea fishing and hunting.
New TLC show stars Kansas City dermatologist treating complex hair issues
On Wednesday, a new show debuted on TLC called, "Bad Hair Day" featuring an Overland Park dermatologist.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
amazingmadison.com
Prairie Village unveiling new events during annual Steam Threshing Jamboree
Activity is picking up west of Madison as the 59th annual Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree gets underway. Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl said that it will be a busy weekend. Wahl said that this year’s Jamboree will include a number of the traditional events that visitors look forward to...
