cenlanow.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1

Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LOCKPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

LSU Police investigate reported kidnapping on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Authorities say the case is being viewed as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. ​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

