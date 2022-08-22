Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Abbeville man accused of terrorizing and cyberstalking woman from Lafourche Parish arrested
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A man accused of threatening, terrorizing, and cyberstalking a Lafourche Parish woman and her family is behind bars. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Armon Walker from Vermilion Parish was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
cenlanow.com
Driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in hit-and-run in Lafourche Parish
GRAY, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, the Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lafourche Parish. According to LSP, the crash killed a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. Reports show that the driver, 34-year-old Damion Jones was driving east...
cenlanow.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
fox8live.com
Fatal shooting suspects believed to be in Lafayette area, Bogalusa police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police said on Wednesday that shortly after the drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman, a lead was established on a suspect vehicle and that their detectives are in Lafayette Parish to continue the investigation. “The vehicle is being processed and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cenlanow.com
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
Man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Cop kills suspect in Lafourche Parish
Louisiana State Police investigators are now investigating after a cop killed a suspect in Cut Off Tuesday. “At approximately 1:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate a shooting
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Lafayette Grand Jury returns indictments on 3 murder cases
Indictments came down from the Grand Jury for the 15th Judicial District Attorney in Lafayette Parish in 3 separate murder cases.
Suspect Arrested in Second District Shooting
NOPD has arrested a wanted suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on August 21 in the 8400 block of Palm Street.
cenlanow.com
Extra security measures taken at school in Lafourche Parish after person allegedly threatens family
LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office took extra security measures in response to a threat made to a family living in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. According to police, a person in Vermilion Parish threatened a woman and her family. Due to...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person of Interest In Connection with Attempted Rape Case. UPDATE: A suspect was arrested in the case on August 25, 2022. For more information read: Authorities Make Arrest in Public Park Attempted Rape Investigation Based on Information from Crime Stoppers. Original:. Baton Rouge,...
lafourchegazette.com
4 arrested in connection with investigation into distribution of fentanyl pills
Four men have been arrested in Lafourche Parish in connection with an investigation into fentanyl pills. The fentanyl is being pressed into pill form and is being disguised as oxycodone and other prescription drugs. Sheriff Craig Webre said that over the past several months, narcotics agents have been conducting an...
Murder indictments handed up in three separate cases
Five people were indicted on second-degree murder charges in three separate slayings, court records show.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Possession and Distribution of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Xanax, and Child Desertion. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirmed on August 22, 2022, that throughout the previous month, EBRSO Narcotics had launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, AKA “Self Made Shark.” Agents acquired search warrants for many locations and conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis during the investigation.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers
Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
cenlanow.com
LSU Police investigate reported kidnapping on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are asking the public for information related to a kidnapping that occurred on LSU campus early Wednesday (August 24) morning. According to LSU Police, the victim was abducted around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Authorities say the case is being viewed as a...
houmatimes.com
TPSO asks for help in theft at a local business
Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man responsible for a theft of approximately $1,000.00 that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. on August 12,...
brproud.com
Foot chase at local apartment complex ends with seizure of crack pipe and sawed-off shotgun
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department noticed a vehicle without a license plate while on patrol this weekend. The officer was in the area of Choctaw Dr. and Plank Rd. when a traffic stop was initiated and ignored by the driver of the vehicle.
Comments / 0