Portion of Lewiston Orchards to Experience Reduced Water Pressure on Night of August 23 as L.O.I.D. Performs Maintenance

Read full article on original website
Related
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
Air and Ground Crews Respond to Wildland Fire West of Silcott Road Wednesday Afternoon
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road approximately 10 miles west of Clarkston in Asotin County. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
State Fire Assistance Mobilized for 200 Acre Blankenship Fire Burning in Asotin County
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire approximately 9 miles southwest of Clarkston in Asotin County. The Blankenship Fire is reportedly burning vegetation and was last estimated to be 200 acres in size and growing.
Crews Achieve 60 Percent Containment of Wildland Fire off Tammany Creek Road Sunday Night
LEWISTON - Firefighters were called to the scene of a wildland fire reported around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon just south of Lewiston off Tammany Creek Road, near 5 Mile Lane. As of about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at about 50 acres in size, and 60% contained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
60 Acre Graves Creek Fire Located West of Grangeville Considered 50% Contained
GRANGEVILLE - On the evening of Saturday, August 20, fire units responded to a new start wildfire between Graves Creeks and Gill Point, just west of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, initial attack on the fire Saturday night proved successful and crews have largely...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
Elk River Fire Hall Grand Opening Scheduled for August 20
ELK RIVER, ID - The Elk River Fire Department is inviting the public to attend a Grand Opening ceremony for the new Elk River Fire Hall this Saturday. On August 20, the public will have an opportunity to tour the new facility, view fire equipment demonstrations and enjoy some refreshments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief
OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
'Top Gun Maverick' Returns to Sun Set Auto Vue Drive-in Theater in Grangeville August 26-27
GRANGEVILLE, ID - On Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, 2022, 'Top Gun Maverick' (PG-13) will return to the Sun Set Auto Vue Drive-In Theater in Grangeville!. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m., and showtime will be around 8:05 p.m. Ticket Prices are as follows: Adults $8.00, Seniors $7.00 and Kids 10 & under $2.00.
Hot August Nights and DUI Emphasis Patrols Return to Lewiston This Weekend
LEWISTON - As Hot August Nights and 300 vehicles take over downtown Lewiston this weekend, the Idaho State Police and local law enforcement partners will conduct additional DUI emphasis patrols in an effort to help keep the community safe. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe,"...
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonidaho.com
Several arrests are made over the weekend in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office made a number of arrests over the weekend. These include:...
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
pullmanradio.com
Coded message on CUB Bookie window of WSU Pullman Campus
There’s a coded message on the CUB Bookie window on the WSU Pullman campus. The line of dots and dashes are Morse code, and spell out W S U. The pattern has been there since Barnes and Noble remodeled the space when the CUB was undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2008. It has gone largely unnoticed over the years.
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Host Community Open House Featuring New State-of-the-Art Da Vinci Surgical System
LEWISTON - On Friday, August 26, Tri-State Memorial Hospital will host a Community Open House featuring their new state-of-the-art Da Vinci Surgical System. The open house will also offer attendees the opportunity to learn about additional Tri-State clinics and services. In attendance will be Family Practice Providers, representatives from Aquavia...
Students Enrolled in Clarkston School District to Receive Free Breakfast and Lunch During 2022-23 School Year
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston School District has announced that ALL enrolled students in the Clarkston School District will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school during each day of the 2022-23 school year, at no cost. The School District announced it would be implementing the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)...
City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case
PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0