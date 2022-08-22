ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Portion of Lewiston Orchards to Experience Reduced Water Pressure on Night of August 23 as L.O.I.D. Performs Maintenance

Big Country News
Big Country News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
Lewiston, ID
Government
Lewiston, ID
Industry
Lewiston, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Water Pressure#Aquifer
Big Country News

Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief

OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
Big Country News

Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest

COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
pullmanradio.com

Coded message on CUB Bookie window of WSU Pullman Campus

There’s a coded message on the CUB Bookie window on the WSU Pullman campus. The line of dots and dashes are Morse code, and spell out W S U. The pattern has been there since Barnes and Noble remodeled the space when the CUB was undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2008. It has gone largely unnoticed over the years.
Big Country News

Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
LAPWAI, ID
Big Country News

Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Host Community Open House Featuring New State-of-the-Art Da Vinci Surgical System

LEWISTON - On Friday, August 26, Tri-State Memorial Hospital will host a Community Open House featuring their new state-of-the-art Da Vinci Surgical System. The open house will also offer attendees the opportunity to learn about additional Tri-State clinics and services. In attendance will be Family Practice Providers, representatives from Aquavia...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case

PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
PALOUSE, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy