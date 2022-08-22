ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Barry Sanders’ son joins Michigan State basketball team

EAST LANSING – The son of one of the greatest to wear the Honolulu blue will now suit up in the green and white. Nick Sanders, son of Lions great Barry Sanders, has joined Michigan State’s men’s basketball team as a freshman walk-on guard. Sanders (5-foot-9, 170...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Paris Township, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Athens, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month

One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Devoe
Person
Juwan Howard
MLive.com

Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe

The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
MONROE, MI
MLive.com

With Michigan State deep at defensive tackle, it’s ‘pick your poison’

EAST LANSING – Michigan State lost both its starting defensive ends from last season, along with depth. The outlook at the interior of the line is much different. The Spartans return starting defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow, along with experience behind them. That makes it one of the strongest position groups on the team.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#European#The Greek League#Greek Cup#Euroleague
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan

It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season

A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy