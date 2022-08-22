Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Son of Detroit legend added to Michigan State men's basketball roster
MSU released its men's basketball roster on Friday...
MLive.com
Barry Sanders’ son joins Michigan State basketball team
EAST LANSING – The son of one of the greatest to wear the Honolulu blue will now suit up in the green and white. Nick Sanders, son of Lions great Barry Sanders, has joined Michigan State’s men’s basketball team as a freshman walk-on guard. Sanders (5-foot-9, 170...
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
MLive.com
Braylon Edwards predicts Michigan football will go undefeated in 2022
DETROIT -- Last season, former Michigan football star Braylon Edwards predicted a bounce-back season for the Wolverines, albeit with a couple of losses to their biggest rivals. This year, he’s projecting perfection.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month
One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
MLive.com
University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
High school football LIVE scores and updates
Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football
At long last, Friday Night Lights is back... well, sort of!
MLive.com
Imagine if NIL had been around for the Fab Five. ‘Cha-ching,’ says Jalen Rose
DETROIT -- Baggy shorts. Black socks. Big personalities. The members of Michigan 1991 basketball recruiting class, known as the Fab Five, had all the ingredients to cash in on their name, image, and likeness. The only problem? They couldn’t. College athletes can now, thanks to the NCAA changing its...
MLive.com
Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe
The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
MLive.com
With Michigan State deep at defensive tackle, it’s ‘pick your poison’
EAST LANSING – Michigan State lost both its starting defensive ends from last season, along with depth. The outlook at the interior of the line is much different. The Spartans return starting defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow, along with experience behind them. That makes it one of the strongest position groups on the team.
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Cal Haladay more confident following breakout season as Freshman All-American
EAST LANSING – Cal Haladay didn’t play a single defensive snap as a true freshman in 2020. Yet, when Michigan State’s defense took the field for the first time in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern, the linebacker was a starter. That was a surprising development...
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Ranking Jim Harbaugh’s top 5 wins as Michigan’s coach
Entering the 2022 season, Jim Harbaugh has won 61 games as Michigan’s head coach. There’s little debate over the best one (hint: 42-27). At least, three members of the Wolverine Confidential team agreed. Ranking the rest of the top five wasn’t so easy. Which win(s) over Michigan State...
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan
It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
diehardsport.com
Top Recruit Receives Death Threats After Decommitting From Michigan State
Michigan State lost the commitment from four-star WR Demitrius Bell recently. The Nashville, Tennessee product, who committed in June, shared that he is receiving death threats after re-opening his recruitment:
MLive.com
Top 50 Michigan high school football teams; kicking off a new season
A new season is just around the corner, with high school football teams around the state of Michigan set to kick off the 2022 campaigns this week. It’s that magical time of year when the heat of August two-a-days is about to give way to the cool Friday nights of fall, and teams from every corner of the state have dreams of trips to Ford Field.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
