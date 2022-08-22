Hamilton High football placed on probation, college football player dies: top sports stories

Read full article on original website
Related
arizonawildcats.com
The Thunderbirds Make History With Golf Facility Gift
Arizona Athletics' announcement of its new, state-of-the-art facility for its women's and men's golf programs was historic in a number of ways. The $14.86 million dollar project will give Arizona's elite golf teams an official home at Tucson Country Club. It was a powerful display by generous supporters who made the project a reality. It also marked a historic first for one of those key supporters of the project.
East Valley Tribune
Attorney: Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty placed on paid administrative leave
Hamilton defensive coordinator Tim Dougherty has been placed on paid administrative leave and will not coach the 2022 football season for the Huskies, according to an email from his attorney, Marcus “Rocky” Finefrock. “There will be no postseason suspension,” Finefrock wrote in the email. “Due to public sentiment,...
azbigmedia.com
Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022
Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
fox10phoenix.com
Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate
PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
Phoenix New Times
'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU
Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife
It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
stljewishlight.org
Federal investigation finds Arizona school district failed to respond to antisemitic harassment against a Jewish student
(JTA) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights found that an Arizona school district did not respond appropriately to repeated instances of antisemitic harassment targeted at a student, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The student, who was enrolled at Altadeña...
AZFamily
'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K
The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
Frontier adds ten non-stop destinations from Sky Harbor
Frontier Airlines is adding ten new non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona
It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
Student brings firearm to Queen Creek school, police say
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Police confiscated a firearm from a student who allegedly brought the weapon to Legacy Traditional School's Queen Creek campus Thursday morning. The gun was found in the student's backpack and it belonged to one of the student's family members. The Queen Creek Police Department said...
foxla.com
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
citysuntimes.com
Former Phoenix TV anchor Brandon Lee named Man of Courage
The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona is excited to announce that five-time Emmy winning journalist and former Channel 3 news anchor Brandon Lee is its 2023 Man of Courage. Lee will be honored at the organizations second Brainiac Bash on Jan. 14, 2023 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia.
fox10phoenix.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
fabulousarizona.com
X Phoenix Debuts First-of-its-Kind Social Club in the Valley
In an age defined by seclusion, separation and office commutes turned into fully remote lifestyles, X Phoenix is working to prioritize human connection in a way rarely seen (let alone celebrated) in today’s society. The 300-unit residential complex and membership club — which is located in the heart of Downtown Phoenix — has opened a brand new social club, X Club, that’s as unconventional as it is thoughtful.
Crawling to Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants in the Valley
Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," really loves Arizona restaurants. He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans. Speaking of superfans: My friend Nicole recently threw a Guy Fieri-themed 30th birthday party...
The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb walked out to standing applause at Donald Trump’s July 22 rally in Prescott wearing his usual cowboy hat-and-blue jeans getup and flashing a blindingly white smile. He waved and pumped a fist as he stepped to the podium, asking that everyone doff their hats and remain standing for a brief […] The post The ‘Big Lie’ messengers who carry a badge and gun appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
Frontier Airlines adds 10 new non-stop routes from Phoenix
PHOENIX - Frontier Airlines has announced ten new non-stop routes that will fly from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, officials announced Friday. "Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a statement. "We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home."
Comments / 0