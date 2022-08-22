ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Fall Stocks Watchlist $VFC $LOW $DTC $CWH $PRTY

VF Corp. (VFC) – This apparel company's brands include cooler weather names like The North Face, Timberland and Smartwool. The company is also parent to notable brands Vans and Supreme. Lowe's (LOW) – A play on fall-time home and yard clean up. Get ready to start seeing the telltale...
Dow Dips Over 700 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 700 points on Friday. Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of 2%. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Electronic Arts Whale Trades For August 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Electronic Arts EA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
AMD And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
Old Republic Intl: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Old Republic Intl ORI. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 per share. On Wednesday, Old Republic Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
