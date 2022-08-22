Read full article on original website
Related
Arsenal vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Arsenal will look to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Fulham at the Emirates this evening.Mikel Arteta’s side come into the weekend on a run of three wins to open their campaign and have the only 100 per cent record remaining in the Premier League.The form of Gabriel Jesus has led to optimism around the Emirates and the Brazilian forward was again on form in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.Fulham got their first victory of the new season as Aleksandr Mitrovic’s last-minute winner secured a thrilling win over local rivals Brentford....
Is Southampton vs Man United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel, and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester United travel to Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon as they look to build on their morale-boosting victory over rivals Liverpool on Monday night.Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford got the Erik ten Hag era off to a belated start, following criticism of United’s opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford.The humiliation at Brentford was the seventh away match in a row in which United had lost - their worst run since 1936 - so they will be looking to turn that record around at St Mary’s.Southampton have stepped up in recent matches following criticism of Ralph...
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo open to Sporting CP return after Real Madrid rejection
The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ronaldo warms to returning to Sporting, where his career began.
MLS・
Burnley FC parodies Breaking Bad to unveil new signing
Burnley FC got creative with their signing announcement for Denis Franchi from PSG by parodying Breaking Bad.Fans of the show will recognise it as the moment Hank Schrader finds an incriminating message in a book.In Burnley’s edition, instead of Walter White, the book reads: ‘To our new signing, D.F. It is an honour working with you. Fondly, V.K.’“Who the hell do we think that is? Duncan Ferguson? Diego Forlan? Denis Franchi….” a voiceover reads, before Franchi puts his hands up, adding: “You got me.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘The game was very useful for us’: Man City’s Pep Guardiola praises draw with FC BarcelonaGerman manufacturer Audi set to join Formula 1 Championship from 2026Champions League: Who will the English teams face?
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
FIFA probing eligibility of Mexico, U.S youth international Alejandro Zendejas
FIFA has started an investigation into the national team status of Club America's Alejandro Zendejas, who has played at the youth level for the United States and at the senior level for Mexico in two friendlies. "FIFA will investigate this matter, please understand that we are unable to comment further...
MLS・
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets first pole position of the season at Belgian Grand Prix
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. F1’s return in Belgium will take place following some big news to end of the summer break with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving...
Comments / 0