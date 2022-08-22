Burnley FC got creative with their signing announcement for Denis Franchi from PSG by parodying Breaking Bad.Fans of the show will recognise it as the moment Hank Schrader finds an incriminating message in a book.In Burnley’s edition, instead of Walter White, the book reads: ‘To our new signing, D.F. It is an honour working with you. Fondly, V.K.’“Who the hell do we think that is? Duncan Ferguson? Diego Forlan? Denis Franchi….” a voiceover reads, before Franchi puts his hands up, adding: “You got me.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘The game was very useful for us’: Man City’s Pep Guardiola praises draw with FC BarcelonaGerman manufacturer Audi set to join Formula 1 Championship from 2026Champions League: Who will the English teams face?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 43 MINUTES AGO