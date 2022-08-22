ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Anderson & Willie Nelson Swingin’ At Farm Aid In The ’80s Is Country Gold

By James Davy
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36W6JA_0hQpvyVo00

It’s 1986, summer time in the American south, and John Anderson and his band have locked into a swampy country rock groove… “Swingin’.”

Stacks of Fender amps are flanked by a drum riser, the band is locked and loaded, and Anderson digs into the first verse:

“There’s a little girl in our neighborhood

Her name is Charlotte Johnson

And she’s really lookin’ good

I had to go and see her

So I called her on the phone

I walked over to her house

And this was going on…”

As he gears up to sing the second verse we see smiles coming from the band… the camera pans to stage right, and none other than Mr. Willie Nelson glides onto stage…

Willie, cool as can be, makes his way to a microphone, casually smiling, bobbing his head and patting his thigh to the beat. He’s sporting some cut-off jean shorts, high socks, and cowboy hat… paving the way for the ’90s style we’ve all grown to love.

The song swings onward and the crowd waits in anticipation for Willie to take a verse. Willie however seems content just a groovin’ along. He continues to do so, chiming in on the choruses:

“Just a swingin’

Yeah we were swingin’…”

The sides of the stage are packed, and you can see the audience all having a good time. The crowd out front is largely shirtless, swaying together in the summer heat. The band almost sounds like the Talking Heads performing “Take Me To The River”… perhaps injected with some southern heat and SoCo.

This is Anderson in his prime… his voice smooth, yet packing a punch… a lot like good whiskey. It goes down easy, yet kicks ya in all the right ways.

What I love about Willie in this performance is his contentment just a groovin’ along, singing a little here and there.

The band and Anderson have it under control, and if anything, Willie – along with the crowd – are along for the ride.

Comments / 2

Related
The Boot

Willie Nelson Reveals Life-Threatening COVID Battle

Willie Nelson postponed several shows earlier this year because a band member had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That band member, it turns out, was him. For a week, the country legend fought the virus. He says, "I had a pretty rough time with it," but his wife Annie tells the New York Times Magazine, "There were a couple of times when I wasn't sure he was going to make it."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Whiskey Riff

16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV

Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Farm Aid#Country Rock#American
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died

When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

182K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy