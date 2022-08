Arsenal will look to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season when they face Fulham at the Emirates this evening.Mikel Arteta’s side come into the weekend on a run of three wins to open their campaign and have the only 100 per cent record remaining in the Premier League.The form of Gabriel Jesus has led to optimism around the Emirates and the Brazilian forward was again on form in the 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.Fulham got their first victory of the new season as Aleksandr Mitrovic’s last-minute winner secured a thrilling win over local rivals Brentford....

35 MINUTES AGO