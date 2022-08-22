Stevie Nicks coming to Orion Amphitheater
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has added a stop in Huntsville on her upcoming tour.
The Orion Amphitheater announced Stevie Nicks will be in the Rocket City on Halloween!Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
Tickets for the October 31 show will go on sale Friday, August 26, at 10 a.m. Click here for more information on ticket purchasing.
The Grammy Award winning artist has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and then as a solo artist in 2019.
