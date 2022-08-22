Stevie Nicks coming to Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has added a stop in Huntsville on her upcoming tour.

The Orion Amphitheater announced Stevie Nicks will be in the Rocket City on Halloween!

Tickets for the October 31 show will go on sale Friday, August 26, at 10 a.m. Click here for more information on ticket purchasing.

The Grammy Award winning artist has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and then as a solo artist in 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.