PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Daily Mail

Serena Williams puts on stylish display as she joins sister Venus Williams at the 'A Conversation with Champions' event in NYC... after tennis pro announced her retirement

Serena Williams and her sister Venus attended the A Conversation with Champions event, which took place at Lotte New York Palace on Thursday. The tennis stars, aged 40 and 42, respectively, were joined by fellow pro athletes like Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The sisters' appearance at the...
HollywoodLife

Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos

Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
SPORTbible

John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'

Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
Daily Mail

Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
TMZ.com

Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Attends Kobe Photo Trial W/ Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has endured two weeks of emotional testimony ... thankfully, she hasn't done it alone 'cause her support system is strong -- with U.S. soccer star Sydney Leroux joining VB and Natalia Bryant in court Wednesday. The 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was photographed walking into...
People

People

