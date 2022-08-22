ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson Sign Overall Deal At Showtime

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP1e2_0hQpvjW900

Showtime has signed the Emmy-nominated Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson to an overall deal.

The duo will continue to serve as showrunners to Yellowjackets alongside fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco while developing new projects exclusively for the network. They created the drama that’s up for seven Emmy Awards next month, including Outstanding Drama Series and two writing Emmys.

The series was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci and earned additional noms for directing and casting. Lyle and Nickerson also received WGA and HCA nominations for their work on Yellowjackets, which averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms in season one and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

“Ashley and Bart are not only great writers, but they are also wildly original thinkers and creators,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime with Jana Winograde. “I’m not sure I would want to go camping with them, but I sure as hell love working with them, and I’m thrilled they will be working at Showtime for years to come.”

“We are beyond grateful for Showtime’s partnership, advocacy, and vision throughout this whole process. David Nevins, Gary Levine, Jana Winograde, Amy Israel, Dave Binegar, and the whole team believed in the potential of Yellowjackets and have been tenaciously supportive of us from the very beginning,” said Lyle and Nickerson in a statement. “We couldn’t imagine a better place to have landed (pun intended) and are thrilled to be continuing this journey with them. Buzz buzz buzz,”

Yellowjackets is set to go into production at the end of this month in Vancouver. They most recently served as co-executive producers on Dispatches From Elsewhere with Jason Segel and were previously writers and producers on Narcos and Narcos: Mexico . They also developed The Big Empty and wrote for three seasons on The Originals .

Lyle and Nickerson met in the early 2000s on the east coast where their writing partnership began. They are married and currently reside in Los Angeles.

They are repped by UTA, Grandview, and The Nord Group.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Courtney B. Vance Leads Cast Of ‘Heist 88’ Feature He & Angela Bassett Produce As Part Of New Overall Deal With MTV Entertainment Studios, Menhaj Huda Directs

EXCLUSIVE: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance have renewed the overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios for their Bassett Vance Productions, and have set Heist 88, starring Vance, as the first feature under the new pact. Directed by Menhaj Huda (Kidulthood),the film, which is currently shooting in Chicago, reunites two-time Emmy winner Vance with his The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story co-star Keesha Sharp and Bentley Green, who recently starred alongside him in AMC’s 61st Street. In addition to Vance, Sharp and Green, Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Nican Robinson and Precious Way also star in Heist 88, which is inspired...
MOVIES
Deadline

Miles Teller To Star In And Executive Produce Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson

EXCLUSIVE: After an eventful summer that included the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline that Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing. The pic is based on a  spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean. Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box office milestone. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing The Gorge alongside Crooked Highway’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order’ Franchise On NBC Plans Historic Crossover In September

For the first time in the history of the Law & Order franchise, all three of Dick Wolf’s dramas on NBC will come together for a special crossover event to help the network kick off its 2022-23 TV season. The action will begin on Law & Order: Organized Crime and continue on Law & Order: SVU before wrapping up on Law & Order. The three-hour event will air Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and on Peacock the next day. As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jason Segel
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Christina Ricci
Deadline

Kelli Giddish To Depart ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After 12 Seasons

Kelli Giddish, who plays Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is leaving the show. The actress joined the NBC drama in its 13th season and will depart in the middle of the upcoming 24th season. Speculation has been rampant of late that Giddish may be looking to turn in her badge. “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” she said in a statement. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Trump Calls For McConnell To Be Replaced “Immediately” As Spat Between GOP Leaders Widens

Former President Donald Trump, the de-facto leader of the Republican Party, today called for the ouster of his party’s most powerful elected official: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky). “Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want,” Trump wrote in a statement. “He is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!” Trump calls on Mitch McConnell to step down or be replaced as Senate Republican Leader. pic.twitter.com/kAQwtccC7e — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2022 Trump’s anti-McConnell...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Ashes Will Be Flown Into Space As Part Of Memorial Mission

The ashes of actors Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Nurse Chapel), and the TV series creator Gene Roddenberry and visual-effects wiz Douglas Trumbull are headed into outer space. The ashes and DNA from the iconic actors will be part of a special “Enterprise mission,” according to space and astronomy news site Universe Today. The samples will fly “beyond the moon” on the flight, which will take place at a future date to be determined. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA’s future Artemis 1 flights....
SCIENCE
Deadline

How Social Media Is Reacting To NBC Possibly Giving Up Primetime Hour: “Bring Back Jay Leno”

Bring back the old timecode. Or better yet, give the slot to Jay Leno. As usual, social media has a cynical reaction to the news that NBC may give back the third hour of primetime to its affiliates. Besides the oft-repeated slam, “wait, there’s still broadcast TV?” many viewers turned to social media to (jokingly?) suggest that NBC bring back Leno. After leaving The Tonight Show in 2009, Leno was given a consolation prize nightly talk show at 10 p.m. It was canceled four months after it launched. Other people on Twitter cracked how it’s the beginning of “Must Cede TV.” There were also...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Emmy Awards#Showtime#Wga#Hca
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Deadline

Democrats Attack Dr. Oz As “Hollywood’s Celebrity Doctor” In New ‘Wizard’-Themed Spot

The Senate Majority PAC is debuting a new spot that attacks Mehmet Oz as “Hollywood’s celebrity doctor,” using the inevitable theme of Wizard of Oz to skewer the GOP candidate’s collection of homes, among other things. The seven-figure Pennsylvania ad buy is part of the political action committee’s $32 million in reservations in the state. It’s their second ad of the cycle. In a reversal of what has been seen in recent campaigns, it’s Democrats who have been hammering the Republican’s Hollywood ties in an effort to show that he’s out of touch with Pennsylvania. The spot, introducing the candidate as “the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

‘A Man In Full’: Bill Camp Joins Jeff Daniels & Diane Lane In Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit) will reunite once again with his American Rust and The Looming Tower co-star Jeff Daniels in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Camp will play Harry Zale. Known in business circles as “The Workout Artiste,” a term to describe the “bootcamps” he puts debtors through,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Vancouver, CA
Deadline

Scott Caan To Star In Fox’s Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan has been tapped as the male lead opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, sources tell Deadline. Written by Eisendrath, Alert is about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
POLITICS
Deadline

‘Avalon’: Alexa Mansour Joins David E. Kelley’s ABC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour has been cast as a lead opposite Neve Campbell in Avalon, ABC’s drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story, from David E. Kelley, A+E Studios and 20th Television. Avalon, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Showrunner Introduces Edwin Hodge’s Character Ray Cannon – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted is shaking things up in Season 4 with the addition of Edwin Hodge, who recently joined the cast as Ray Cannon. The show returns with new episodes on September 20 at 10 p.m. And while fans will have to wait until the season’s second episode titled “Taxman” (airing September 27) to meet the rookie agent, Deadline has your exclusive first look at the character and teasers as to what’s ahead from showrunner David Hudgins. DEADLINE: This is such a great photo because we’re seeing last season’s new addition, Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott)—with his bag of bagels—alongside Ray. What...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Orphan Black: Echoes’: Amanda Fix & Avan Jogia Join Krysten Ritter In AMC Networks Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hot newcomer Amanda Fix (High School) and Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) are set as leads opposite Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming offshoot series set in the world of Orphan Black, which is slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode Orphan Black: Echoes, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — two of them played by Ritter and Fix — as they weave their way into each other’s lives and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’: Zac & Fatima-Centered ‘Sistas’ Spinoff Adds 6 To Cast; BET+ Sets Premiere Date

The BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios series Zatima, a spinoff series of Sistas, has added 6 new actors to its roster ahead of the show’s September 29 premiere. New talent includes series regulars Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, and Nzinga Imani; and recurring cast members Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph, and Danielle LaRoach. Fuller will portray Nathan, a conflicted soul and one of Zac’s (Devale Ellis) friends who he often plays basketball with. Nathan’s wife Lori keeps him in check at every turn and holds him accountable for his responsibilities. Hoffman will portray Bryce, a relatively new friend of Zac’s who helps him with his...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Disney+ Sets New Eight-Part Series ‘Rivals’ Based On Jilly Cooper’s Popular Novel

Disney+ has greenlit a new eight-part series titled Rivals, based on the popular novel by British author Jilly Cooper. Set in the fictional upper-class county of Rutshire, Rivals dives headfirst into the cutthroat world of independent television in 1986 when a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over: ex-Olympian, Member of Parliament, and notorious womanizer Rupert Campbell-Black, and his Rutshire neighbor Tony Baddingham, controller of the independent TV franchise Corinium Television. As tensions rise and rivalries deepen, there are spilled secrets, forged alliances, and snatched liaisons that draw wives, lovers, colleagues, friends, and families into their battle. “The combination...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson & Edie Falco On ‘Bupkis’ Peacock Comedy Series In Acting Return

In a return to acting — and television — Oscar winner Joe Pesci will star opposite Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Bupkis, Peacock’s upcoming half-hour live-action comedy that tells a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson‘s life. The high-profile casting completes Davidson’s on-screen family, with Pesci playing his grandfather and Falco his mother. For Pesci, who is a series regular, this marks only the second TV show; he previously headlined the short-lived 1985 ABC detective comedy-drama Half Nelson. Pesci, who has earned three Oscar nominations for his dramatic roles in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, Goodfellas, for which he won, and The Irishman,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy