ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tomlin makes example of Steelers offensive line Monday

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8wzo_0hQpvRZx00

If they didn’t know before, they definitely do now.

The Steelers’ offense line was, to be blunt, abysmal Saturday night in Jacksonville during Pittsburgh’s 16-15 preseason win over the Jaguars.

On Monday, Mike Tomlin made sure to tell them all about it.

“Not good. Not good at all,” said left guard Kendrick Green. “Coach (Tomlin) kind of put us up on the board — me specifically — a lot in front of the team meeting. That never feels good.

“Got to be better. Me individually, and us has a whole.”

Green was really subpar, but was far from alone. The Steelers frequently let the Jacksonville pass rush into the backfield, allowing a sack, four quarterback hits, and regular pressure. The group also produced just 24 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

"Bad play (from) the offensive line, everywhere,” right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor said. “It was someone every play. Technique. There is someone every play that isn't using what coach showed us."

“(We) miscommunicated on a few plays,” Green added. “That comes with playing next to different guys, even with the (second and third strings), as well. And then also just getting beat, flat out, man to a man.”

It’s not like the Steelers were blindsided by Jacksonville’s blossoming pass rush, even if they didn’t dedicate a full week to studying it.

“We didn’t game plan on them too much, but one of the things coach (Tomlin) did point out is that they have some pass rushers, they have some strong guys that can push the pocket,” Green said. “That’s what the challenge was, and we didn’t meet the expectations.”

Still, the Steelers won the game. But the mood Monday in the locker room was far from victorious.

"The peaks and valleys of this league are so high and low, you have no other choice than to bounce back,” center Mason Cole said.

Green, who was by far the most upbeat of the five offensive linemen who spoke Monday, feels the same.

“I try to have unwavering confidence, try to weather the storm a little bit,” he said. “I try not to get too high, not to get too low.”

But the tape wasn’t pretty, and Green gave a small — and rare — glimpse into Mike Tomlin example-making behind the scenes.

“He’s not cussing you out,” Green said. “He’s like, this is what you are. This is what you put on film. And it’s fair.”

“The natural reaction, the comfortable position, is that you want to get in the fetus position. Like, ah, don’t look at me. But you’ve got to own it. You put it on film. It’s more than the people in our room watching it. There’s 31 other teams watching, as well. They’re going to try to hone in on the same thing.”

Green, who started at center last year and was frequently overpowered or out-finessed by defensive tackles, continually lost battles Saturday night, particularly to Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key, who had a sack and a pair of quarterback hits.

“I got beat a few times,” Green said, with a laugh. “He beat me a few times. He was having a day with me.”

The Steelers will use this week to, once again, try to fix an offensive line that had shown signs of progress in the preseason opener against Seattle, but appeared to take a giant step back Saturday.

Less than three weeks from the start of the 2022 regular season, time is of the essence.

“Coach (Tomlin) challenged us,” Green said. “(Offensive line coach Pat Meyer)challenged us. We’re going to go out and get to work, that’s for certain.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
ClutchPoints

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest

During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition

The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for another hopeful Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, but they were dealt a scare in training camp, with star quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing a sudden appendectomy. However, Burrow is now on the mend and it appears he’s very close to getting back on the field in game situations. […] The post Joe Burrow drops major status update as he returns from appendectomy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy