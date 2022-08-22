Gov. Justice appoints Andrew Anderson to 35th District seat in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – On August 19, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice appointed Andrew Anderson of Charleston to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 35th District. The district covers part of Kanawha County.

Anderson fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Larry Pack earlier this month. He will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

“Andrew is a rising star with real-world business experience who wants to continue building on the progress we’ve made in making West Virginia the best place to live and raise a family,” Gov. Justice said. “I know that he is going to work hard representing the people of the 35th District, and I look forward to seeing him continue to deepen his roots in West Virginia.”

Anderson is an entrepreneur, businessman, father, and lifelong West Virginian. Born and raised in Cross Lanes, Andrew is a proud Appalachian and grew up appreciating West Virginia values. Educated in the Kanawha County public school system, Andrew went on to attend West Virginia University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.

He has nearly 20 years of business and industry experience in manufacturing, energy, and banking, and currently serves as a Business Development Officer for Cooperative Business Services.

Andrew and his wife, Kristin, are the proud parents of four children – Brooks, Cora, and twins, Christian and Ford. He is a member of River Ridge Church in Charleston and an avid outdoorsman. His favorite pastime is coaching his kids’ little league baseball teams.

