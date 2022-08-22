Read full article on original website
WITN
Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night. Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more. Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to...
piratemedia1.com
What’s happening in Greenville this weekend
As student life returned to East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, for the start of the fall 2022 semester on Aug. 22, here is a guide to the events and activities happening this weekend. Fresh Food Fridays: Both the Health Science Campus and Main Campus Student Center will pass...
WITN
Saving Graces for Felines: Theo & Sybil
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens for August 26 are Theo and Sybil. Starting with Sybil, she is a hunter who parades around with her feathered toys like they are her ‘kill.’ She is hyper and always wants to know what the humans are up to.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
R.L. Vann School Reunion set Sept. 3-5
AHOSKIE – It will be a weekend full of laughs and maybe even a few tears. Former students at Robert L. Vann School will descend upon Ahoskie on Sept. 3-5 where they will celebrate their 14th bi-annual reunion. Numerous events are planned throughout the weekend as the celebration continues...
WITN
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One soup kitchen in Eastern Carolina is trying to add more to what they can do for people in need. They want to do that by offering a free shower and a place for people to wash their clothes. But they’d need a building to provide...
Three local sites fail latest water-quality standard
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Two sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, two sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Upper Broad Creek at Black Beard Sailing Club and Pierce Creek in Oriental; on the Tar-Pamlico, Sunset Park in Rocky Mount failed. […]
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
Parker Byrd undergoes successful 16th surgery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd underwent a successful 16th surgery Friday, as doctors continued to clean and close wounds on what is left of his right knee. “Surgery #16 went well,” Parker’s mother, Mitzi Byrd, said in a Facebook update Friday. “A small amount of closures to the stump and both wound vac changes. […]
rrspin.com
Moore festival beneficiaries named
This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
WITN
Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County friends – It is always the season to SWIM!
Fellow residents of one of the sacred spaces of creation – namely Beaufort County NC – I have an invitation for you today. Come on in, the water’s fine. Lest you check out or dismiss the rest of this brief moment of sharing, let me tip you off by saying this has little to do with the Pamlico River or your neighbor’s pool! This is also not a literary altar call to Baptism.
WITN
Public hearing held regarding World Cat air permit
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of Pitt County gathered on Thursday for a chance to voice concerns regarding an air permit submitted by World Cat. The company wants to build a boat manufacturing facility in Greenville, which the Department of Environmental Quality says would be a Title V facility. The...
Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
wcti12.com
People upset over faded paint on New Bern Blue Angel plane
NEW BERN, Craven County — Some community members are outraged about the updated paint job done on the F-11 Tiger Long-Nose Blue Angels aircraft in Lawson Creek Park in New Bern. Multiple people are taking to social media and commenting on the way the plane looks. Retired Veteran, David...
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
WITN
Beaufort County to start spraying mosquito gathering spots
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department plans to start spraying for mosquitos this weekend. The health department says the spraying will be between dusk and dawn in areas of high mosquito populations. If there is rainy or windy weather, the scheduled spraying will be postponed. WITN...
WITN
ECU volleyball opens season with win
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU volleyball opening its season Friday at home against Furman. It’s the pirate invitational to start the season. A Shaylynn Hall kill helped take the 3rd set for ECU. Angeles Alderete had a match high 16 kills this one off the block helps them claim the 4th set.
