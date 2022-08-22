ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ogden, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Female to be promoted to chief warrant officer 5 in Utah Army National Guard

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kayce Clark will officially be promoted to chief warrant officer 5 in the Utah Army National Guard later this week. Clark will be recognized during a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility south hanger in West Jordan on Thursday. Clark is the first female in the Utah Army National Guard to be promoted to chief warrant officer 5.
UTAH STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Downtown Salt Lake restaurant decides to close, 'reassess' future

SALT LAKE CITY — A downtown Salt Lake City restaurant has closed indefinitely because of "many factors," including the ongoing labor shortage, according to its owners. The owners of Fenice Mediterranean Bistro, located at 126 S. Regent Street, posted the message in a letter on the building's front door on Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City

Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah family feels like they're being targeted over acceptance flags

SANDY — A Sandy family said they're fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. "They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn't quite figure out what was happening," said Robert Smith. For nearly five months, Smith...
SANDY, UT
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say

DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
OGDEN, UT

