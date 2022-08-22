Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Female to be promoted to chief warrant officer 5 in Utah Army National Guard
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kayce Clark will officially be promoted to chief warrant officer 5 in the Utah Army National Guard later this week. Clark will be recognized during a ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility south hanger in West Jordan on Thursday. Clark is the first female in the Utah Army National Guard to be promoted to chief warrant officer 5.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
kuer.org
Salt Lake City introduces urban park rangers to promote safety, engage with homelessness
If you find yourself at Salt Lake City’s Fairmont, Liberty, Jordan, or Pioneer parks, you might see some new faces engaging with park goers. Urban park rangers will now patrol many of the city’s open spaces seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to...
ksl.com
Downtown Salt Lake restaurant decides to close, 'reassess' future
SALT LAKE CITY — A downtown Salt Lake City restaurant has closed indefinitely because of "many factors," including the ongoing labor shortage, according to its owners. The owners of Fenice Mediterranean Bistro, located at 126 S. Regent Street, posted the message in a letter on the building's front door on Sunday.
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
KUTV
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
restaurantclicks.com
Amazing Restaurants with Outdoor Dining in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. Moreover, Salt Lake City is a burgeoning capital city that upholds Utah’s natural beauty standards. Bordered on one end by the gorgeous Wasatch Mountain Range and the Great Salt Lake on the other, Salt Lake City has stunning views, hikes, and parks.
ksl.com
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
ksl.com
Utah coalition creates database of train-related murders, finds clues in serial killer case
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based Cold Case Coalition on Tuesday announced the launch of a nationwide database for railroad-related homicides, which the group's founders say has already led to possible clues in the case of an unidentified serial killer. Karra Porter, one of the group's founders, said she and...
ksl.com
Utah family feels like they're being targeted over acceptance flags
SANDY — A Sandy family said they're fed up with being targeted in the middle of the night by vandals poisoning their landscape. "They started on the street side, very low, and we just couldn't quite figure out what was happening," said Robert Smith. For nearly five months, Smith...
krcgtv.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support on Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp along a reservoir in Utah. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
ksl.com
What's causing the traffic on Salt Lake's canyon roads? Wildfire mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY — In August 2021, a tree struck a Pacific Gas & Electric power line in Northern California, sending sparks into the drought-plagued forest. Within weeks, the Dixie Fire burned 963,000 acres, destroyed 1,329 buildings and left burn scars over swaths of the state that continue to flood.
ksl.com
Draper drug deal with fake money led to killing, charges say
DRAPER — A man accused of fatally shooting another man during a drug deal is now facing criminal charges. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, of Draper, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony.
KUTV
Crash in South Ogden leaves Weber District school bus blocking Highway 89
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A crash in South Ogden on Tuesday morning left a Weber School District bus blocking an intersection on Highway 89. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the incident at the 850 East traffic light just after 7:50 a.m. A WSD spokesperson said the bus...
Ogden Fire Dept. seeking public’s help in fire investigation
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden City Fire Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information on a fire that occurred on 34th St. and Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Officials say the fire occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning, and crews arrived on scene to find the apartment complex engulfed […]
KSLTV
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
ksl.com
Teen ordered to stand trial for Hunter High shooting that left 2 dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in a shooting near Hunter High School in January that left two dead and one injured said she will argue at an October hearing that his actions were in self-defense. Samantha Dugan did not contest most...
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
ksl.com
Salt Lake man who prompted police standoff arrested again hours after getting out of jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was arrested following a three-hour standoff with Salt Lake police on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday — just five hours after he was released from jail and then returned to the same house. And Salt Lake police say they are...
