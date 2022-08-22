ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Master Deputy Ivey retires after serving Spartanburg community for 30 years

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Master Deputy Tony Ivey is retiring after 30 years in law enforcement. Ivey began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a uniform patrol deputy and was later signed to the crime prevention unit where he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program and also supervised the neighborhood watch program.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

District attorney says Haywood County deputy died in his sleep

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a deputy. Deputy Brennan Clay Mehaffey passed away on Wednesday. The district attorney for Haywood County posted condolences for Mehaffey, saying the deputy died in his sleep. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin police searching for woman who may be in danger

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is search for a missing woman who they believe may be in danger due to a medical issue. Officers said 65-year-old Alba Lucia Ruc is known to frequent the Bank of America and Publix in Mauldin. She is 5 feet, 4...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Donor in unsolved Upstate homicide asks for reward money back

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A donor who anonymously donated a reward for information that led to the identification and arrest in an unsolved homicide case has asked for their money back, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in September of 2021, the donor donated the...
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 arrested following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody and another is hurt following a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a scene after a man called 911 stating someone he knows had shot him at the intersection of Ghana Drive and Blassingame Road just before 4:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist in crash near Boiling Springs Middle

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Boiling Springs Middle School Friday morning. The crash happened at 6:53 a.m. on Highway 9 near Bible Church Road, according to troopers. A truck heading north on Highway...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday. According to deputies, 25-year-old Brionna Simone Talley was last seen wearing a purple “Lil Durk” shirt with pink Nike shoes and a purple bonnet, at around 10 a.m. in the area of 20 Interstate Court.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested, accused of burning front door of church

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on Wednesday for burning the front door of a church. According to police, patrol officers were investigating a report of a breaking and entering at a church on State Street from late July when they learned about the incident that happened in February.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
WJHL

Police identify person of interest in Carter Co. death investigation

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road. According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Man arrested, charged with breaking and entering in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from a business in West Asheville. Police say officers arrested 47-year-old Shannon Creasman after he committed two business break-ins on the 1400 block of Patton Ave. at around 2 a.m. on August 23.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

