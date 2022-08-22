Today is the first day of fall classes at Maryville College and this year, the college is partnering with RT Lodge, a restaurant, hotel, and special event site on campus, for classes and other learning opportunities associated with a new major. WUOT’s Chrissy Keuper spoke with Maryville College President Dr. Bryan Coker about the new Hospitality and Regional Identity major and what it means.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO