Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wuot.org
Nxt Gen Series Arrives
Margherita Fava and Sam Adams visit WUOT to talk about the upcoming Nxt Gen series, providing a platform for a younger generations of Knoxville musicians to produce and promote their own music. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He...
wuot.org
Interview: The meaning of Maryville College's new major in Hospitality and Regional Identity
Today is the first day of fall classes at Maryville College and this year, the college is partnering with RT Lodge, a restaurant, hotel, and special event site on campus, for classes and other learning opportunities associated with a new major. WUOT’s Chrissy Keuper spoke with Maryville College President Dr. Bryan Coker about the new Hospitality and Regional Identity major and what it means.
Comments / 0