The Hockey Writers
Patrick Kane Won’t Join Maple Leafs, Pass Torch to Matthews
The talk surrounding Patrick Kane and his possible future exit out of Chicago has picked up over the past few weeks. Speculation will likely continue as the Chicago Blackhawks prove themselves not to be a playoff team and clubs like the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs try to find pieces that make them Stanley Cup contenders.
Yardbarker
Mike Babcock resigns from head coaching role at University of Saskatchewan
Former NHL coach Mike Babcock has stepped down from his position as the head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men’s hockey team, according to the Huskies. Babcock spent just one season in the role, coaching the Huskies to a 14-9 record before losing to the Calgary Dinos in the Canada West quarterfinals. He will be replaced by Brandin Cote, one of his assistant coaches.
The Hockey Writers
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Saunders and Coates, Ellis, Andrae, Allison
The Philadelphia Flyers could use some positive energy one month ahead of their first preseason game. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and other prominent members of the organization have taken on heavy criticism this summer after a series of head-scratching decisions. It’s no surprise they received the lowest confidence rating of any NHL front office in a poll conducted Dom Luszczyszyn (from The Athletic, NHL front-office confidence rankings: How fans feel about every team, 8/18/22). However, considering a prospect defenseman got a comparison to Kimmo Timonen and local broadcasters sang the team’s praises at a major local event, the Flyers have had worse weeks this offseason.
Golden Knights to run goalie tandem of Logan Thompson, Laurent Brossoit next season
Following last night’s signing of Phil Kessel to a one-year deal, Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon spoke to the media and answered questions on a wide variety of topics. One of the most pressing topics he addressed was the team’s goaltending. As relayed by The Athletic’s Jesse Granger, McCrimmon stated that the team will run a goalie tandem of Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit for the entirety of next season, if possible. McCrimmon elaborated on that decision, stating that the timing of Lehner’s surgery all but made adding a goalie through free agency impossible and that the organization believes that this tandem can get them where they want to go.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Should Sign P.K. Subban
The Detroit Red Wings have had a very busy offseason and are heading into the 2022-23 season with higher expectations because of it. Yet, even after their summer of spending, they still have over $9 million in cap space available. I think they should make a last-minute signing and bring in P.K. Subban on a one-year deal. Here’s why general manager Steve Yzerman should sign the 33-year-old defenseman.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Team
Troy Murray, Patrick Sharp to join Chris Vosters throughout season on NBC Sports Chicago; John Wiedeman to lead radio team for 17th straight season. The Chicago Blackhawks, along with broadcasting partners NBC Sports Chicago, WGN Radio 720 and Univision Chicago - TUDN Sports Radio, announced the team that will bring Blackhawks hockey to fans throughout the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers: Ellis’ Injury Situation Opens Opportunity for York
There are less than two months until the start of the NHL season for the Philadelphia Flyers and bad news is already rolling out. Head coach John Tortorella believes defenseman Ryan Ellis will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, as he continues to battle with a “multilayered” pelvic injury that kept him out of all but four games last season. The 31-year-old defenseman is entering his 12th season in the NHL and second with the Flyers organization.
Yardbarker
Five Under 25: Philadelphia Flyers
This is a new series for me to work on exclusively for Full Press. I won’t be ranking these players, and most times they will be the players who are closest to having an NHL impact or are already contributing. Every team has five or more of these players, and some franchises, like the Flyers, have stated this is an important shift for them by getting more younger players in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Will Benefit From Battle Between Murray & Samsonov
Heading into their 2022-23 campaign, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have a drastically different setup in net than the one they had hoped would bring them more collective success in 2021-22. Gone are Jack Campbell and Petr Mrázek; in are Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. Having two starter-quality goaltenders...
markerzone.com
MIKE BABCOCK INDICATES HIS NHL COACHING CAREER IS OVER
It appears 2019 will officially go down in the books as the last year of Mike Babcock's NHL coaching career. Babcock appeared on a radio station in Saskatoon Friday just a day after giving up his voluntary position as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team. Babcock said he won't be returning to the NHL.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Briere emphasizes ‘identity’ with Tortorella
Upon his hire, John Tortorella didn’t want to jump into the bare bones about the identity of the Philadelphia Flyers. Most important to Tortorella was getting to know the players, becoming familiar with his lineup, and squeezing every bit of juice from the core. An identity is a critical element, but that is a big-picture concept filled with fractured bits along the way.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Niemela, Gaudette, Mete & Kessel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at the changing of the guard on the team’s defense that will take place over the next three seasons. Furthering that topic, I’ll review Topi Niemela’s recent play with Team Finland in the World Juniors. I’ll wonder when he might show up on the Maple Leafs’ roster.
Yardbarker
Tortorella, Hayes Bring Intriguing New Dynamic to Flyers
Kevin Hayes has been a captivating figure in the world of the Philadelphia Flyers since general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher traded for his rights in June 2019 before the free agency period began and quickly inked him to a seven-year, $50 million contract. Immediate skepticism from a fan base waned away when Hayes hit the ground running as a core contributor in 2019-20. Many criticized a lucrative investment in a player who had never produced offensively at a first-line rate, but they quickly saw the overall value he brought to the table.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers, Hockey Edmonton add Junior Oilers female program
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers and Hockey Edmonton announced a significant update to the Edmonton Junior Oilers program by establishing an Edmonton Junior Oilers U18 AAA female program. The female team will remain a member of the EFHL for the 2022-23 season. The new Edmonton Junior Oilers program, which...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Expected Production for 2022-23 – Forwards
As training camp approaches, there will be debates on what to expect from the Montreal Canadiens. Specifically, what further moves will general manager Kent Hughes make? What kind of production could be expected from each player?. Here, we will look at what we can reasonably expect from the Canadiens roster...
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Joni Jurmo had more ups than downs at the World Juniors after a troublesome 2021-22 season
The World Junior Championship is a short tournament that doesn’t necessarily tell you everything about a U20 player. You can see a player showcase their talent on one shift and then be unable to make simple plays the next time they hop over the bench. The combination of new teammates and coaches mixed with the age range of the players in this tournament makes it some of the most exciting hockey to watch.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Had No Intentions of Keeping Eric Comrie
The Winnipeg Jets didn’t lose Eric Comrie, they let him go. It’s been suggested they mismanaged the situation, but make no mistake, there was no mismanagement here. To think they weren’t aware he could become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at season’s end seems illogical. They have a front office team whose very job is to oversee the administration of multiple million-dollar contracts, to know each one thoroughly and make decisions based on that information. As such, there should be very few cracks for anything to fall through.
The Hockey Writers
Projecting Canada’s 2024 World Cup of Hockey Roster
Although nothing has been made official, the NHL announced they intend to revive the World Cup of Hockey in 2024. This event would happen in February during the 2023-24 season, with games taking place in both North America and Europe. The last time this tournament was held was in 2016, with Canada walking away as champions on home ice.
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization
The Pittsburgh Penguins haven't had much success selecting in the first round of the NHL draft since 2012. That can be attributed to the lack of actual picks, of which they've made five since 2012, and the position they usually select. However, it seems like 2019 first-rounder Sam Poulin is getting closer to making his NHL debut.
