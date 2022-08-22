ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
charlestondaily.net

A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story

HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Flowers#Sunflowers#South Carolinian#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#U Pick Berries
Charlotte Stories

Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022

North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
WILDLIFE
lonelyplanet.com

Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes

The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX8 News

When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come.  However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet.  When do we see the […]
WBTW News13

USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]
abccolumbia.com

Manufacturer set to bring 215 new jobs to SC over next Five years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that a manufacturer of modular design housing is planning a $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs in South Carolina. Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, according to officials. According to the Governor’s office, Impact...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy