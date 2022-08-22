Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Best burgers in South Carolina? The ones at this tourist town restaurant rank No. 1
A South Carolina restaurant was just named a top date night spot — and now its cheeseburgers are getting praise. Husk, located in the tourist destination of Charleston, ranks as the state’s No. 1 best place to get a burger, according to results published Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story
HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
Charlotte Stories
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
gsabizwire.com
MarketNsight Announces New Markets in the Lonestar State, Upstate South Carolina and South Georgia
ATLANTA — Aiming to keep up with constantly increasing client demands and requests, Atlanta-based MarketNsight continues to expand its markets around the southeast with recent additions in Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. MarketNsight landed the nation’s Top Two housing markets with the addition of both Houston and Dallas. That...
lonelyplanet.com
Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes
The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
greenvillejournal.com
S.C. Teacher of the Year: From ‘Corridor of Shame’ comes all-star educator
Last May, Deion Jamison was seated in a fancy gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center when state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman walked onstage and called out his name. “I was shocked,” Jamison said, looking back on the moment he was declared the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the...
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come. However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet. When do we see the […]
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an […]
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
WJCL
South Carolina pet owner charged with ill-treatment of animals after dozens of dogs seized
Officials say dozens of dogs seized from a South Carolina home this week lived in filth and with life-threatening health issues. Search warrants were executed at a home on Brockman McClimon Road, and the early stages of the search indicated up to 30 dogs would be seized and transported to Greenville County Animal Care.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
abccolumbia.com
Manufacturer set to bring 215 new jobs to SC over next Five years
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that a manufacturer of modular design housing is planning a $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs in South Carolina. Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, according to officials. According to the Governor’s office, Impact...
Comments / 0