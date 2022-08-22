ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Village, TX

Homeless man accused of fatal shooting refusing extradition to Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas – A homeless man accused of capital murder is currently in the Bi-State Jail, refusing extradition to Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 29, was arrested by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of the shooting death of Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, that took place on Edward Street in the College Hill neighborhood of Texarkana on Aug. 15.
Texarkana Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on N. State Line

On Thursday, Texarkana Arkansas Pollice Department made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in the 4100 block of North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning August 21, 2022. After substantial evidence was gathered by Texarkana Arkansas Police they were able to obtain a felony warrant for the arrest of...
Sevier County suspects sought for check fraud

Amber Reed (right), also known as Amber Harris, is being sought along with an unknown male by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office for cashing thousands of dollars in fraudulent checks. The woman, identified as Amber Reed, along with an unidentified man, have cashed numerous checks in the Lockesburg, Arkansas, area...
Wake Village, TX
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.

DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car

Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana

There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21

Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
United to stop flights from Texarkana to Houston

Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary has not been heard from since Dec. 27, 1988. Despite rumors that the track was planning to do away with racing on the weekends, you can catch a horse race at Louisiana Downs on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Help for homeless students. Updated:...
TWU to close E. 18th St., Nix Creek on Aug. 24

TEXARKANA ⁠— Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on East 18th and Nix Creek on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Both lanes of traffic will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to conduct the repair. Road closure and detour signs will be posted. Maintenance and repair personnel will be in the area.
SWEPCO begins embankment project at Allen’s Ferry

SHREVEPORT, La. – Fulton, area residents may experience increased traffic in the coming weeks due to the transportation of material to an embankment stabilization project on Little River near Turk Power Plant. Southwestern Electric Power Company has announced a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of...
City Council: Magnolia commits to $1.2 million splash pad/skateboard park project

City leaders on Monday committed to a $1.2 million plan for construction of a splash pad and skateboard park they say will be the envy of South Arkansas. The City Council was assured that there is sufficient money in reserve, and available through higher sales tax receipts, to pay for the projects from existing city funds.
The Fouke Monster Mart: Monster, Museum and Merchandise

If you’re ever driving down in our country along about sundown, keep an eye on the dark woods as you cross the Sulphur River bottoms… you may catch a glimpse of a huge, hairy creature watching you from the shadows.”. – narrator, The Legend of Boggy Creek. Have...

