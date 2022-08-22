Read full article on original website
Homeless man accused of fatal shooting refusing extradition to Arkansas
TEXARKANA, Texas – A homeless man accused of capital murder is currently in the Bi-State Jail, refusing extradition to Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 29, was arrested by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of the shooting death of Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, that took place on Edward Street in the College Hill neighborhood of Texarkana on Aug. 15.
Texarkana Man Arrested in Shooting Incident on N. State Line
On Thursday, Texarkana Arkansas Pollice Department made an arrest in a shooting incident that occurred in the 4100 block of North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning August 21, 2022. After substantial evidence was gathered by Texarkana Arkansas Police they were able to obtain a felony warrant for the arrest of...
ktoy1047.com
Sevier County suspects sought for check fraud
Amber Reed (right), also known as Amber Harris, is being sought along with an unknown male by the Sevier County Sheriff's Office for cashing thousands of dollars in fraudulent checks. The woman, identified as Amber Reed, along with an unidentified man, have cashed numerous checks in the Lockesburg, Arkansas, area...
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
KTBS
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana
There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
1 shot outside Texarkana gas station; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting outside of a gas station in Texarkana, Ark. over the weekend that left one person wounded.
What Keeps Law Enforcement Busy? Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 8/15 – 21
Heaven's to Betsy, every week this report reveals some of the more stupid stuff that continuously happens and keeps the Deputies busy at your Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Crimes like theft, assault, sexual assault, animal welfare, unauthorized use of a vehicle, death investigations, and more. Read all about this week's list and who "allegedly" done it, in the weekly report for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Retired K-9 found dead after escaping transport vehicle in Sevier County
On August 15 Jess contacted the transport company and told them that she found Hunter and claimed that her father-in-law had Hunter and wanted to keep him. The woman offered to pay $200 for Hunter. When the owner was told about the offer to buy they expressed that Hunter was not for sale and stopped all communication.
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
KTBS
New Caddo Parish 'village' to provide permanent homes for the homeless
BETHANY, La. - Tiny homes are a solution a local nonprofit is working toward to provide a more permanent solution for the homeless community of Shreveport. It is called Settled Inn Village and sits on about 48 acres. There's some existing mobile homes with tenants already there. Settled Inn Village...
KSLA
United to stop flights from Texarkana to Houston
Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary has not been heard from since Dec. 27, 1988. Despite rumors that the track was planning to do away with racing on the weekends, you can catch a horse race at Louisiana Downs on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Help for homeless students. Updated:...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU to close E. 18th St., Nix Creek on Aug. 24
TEXARKANA — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on East 18th and Nix Creek on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Both lanes of traffic will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to conduct the repair. Road closure and detour signs will be posted. Maintenance and repair personnel will be in the area.
Couple honored for following Bowie Co. murder suspect who shot deputy
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is honoring a couple that helped law enforcement track down a murder suspect who shot a deputy in the face.
hopeprescott.com
SWEPCO begins embankment project at Allen’s Ferry
SHREVEPORT, La. – Fulton, area residents may experience increased traffic in the coming weeks due to the transportation of material to an embankment stabilization project on Little River near Turk Power Plant. Southwestern Electric Power Company has announced a stabilization project to prevent erosion on the eastern embankment of...
magnoliareporter.com
City Council: Magnolia commits to $1.2 million splash pad/skateboard park project
City leaders on Monday committed to a $1.2 million plan for construction of a splash pad and skateboard park they say will be the envy of South Arkansas. The City Council was assured that there is sufficient money in reserve, and available through higher sales tax receipts, to pay for the projects from existing city funds.
onlyinark.com
The Fouke Monster Mart: Monster, Museum and Merchandise
If you’re ever driving down in our country along about sundown, keep an eye on the dark woods as you cross the Sulphur River bottoms… you may catch a glimpse of a huge, hairy creature watching you from the shadows.”. – narrator, The Legend of Boggy Creek. Have...
