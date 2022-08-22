Read full article on original website
Related
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
Pa. Game Commission warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport, Gilpin establish first regional police force in Armstrong County: Southern Armstrong Regional
The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department — which combines Freeport and Gilpin police — soon will be off the ground. Freeport Council on Wednesday night gave unanimous approval to a consolidation of its police department with Gilpin’s. Freeport’s action followed Gilpin’s approval Monday. While there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Butler County man dies after 2 garbage trucks collide in Adams Township
A Waste Management truck driver died on Friday after colliding with another garbage truck and hitting a building in Butler County. David Bortmes, 53, of Karns City, died of injuries he sustained during the crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Mars-Valencia Road in Adams Township.
Home heavily damaged after a two-alarm fire in Allegheny County
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The top half of a home appears to have been destroyed after a two-alarm fire in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and EMS were called to Ridge Street in McKeesport at around 11:15 a.m. We could see severe damage on the top of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg houses of worship open doors for Westmoreland Historical Society tour
Westmoreland Historical Society has a new focus for its annual house tour. Instead of featuring private residences, the tour will include seven historic houses of worship in downtown Greensburg. Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, the Main Street Greensburg’s Historic Houses of Worship Tour will give participants...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PennDOT to unveil plans for rehab of historic Youghiogheny River bridge in West Newton
PennDOT will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to display plans for rehabilitating the Route 136 bridge that crosses the Youghiogheny River in West Newton. According to project planners, the proposed rehabilitation is intended to maintain the historic significance of the metal truss bridge, which was built in 1909.
Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in Indiana County crash
Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday in Indiana County, not far from the Westmoreland County border. State police said Bruce P. Kunkle, 59, of Saltsburg and Joseph Ross, 60, of New Alexandria were traveling north on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township at 1 p.m. when Kunkle’s hat flew off. He started slowing down to turn around to retrieve it and Ross wasn’t able to react quickly enough, troopers said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pet python on the loose in Duquesne; residents urged to stay back, contact police
Duquesne police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a pet python that escaped from its owners. The white snake, which is between 5- and 7-feet long, went missing Thursday near the 800 block of State Street while its owners were out for walk, according to authorities. Police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
Bridge replacement to start in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction work will replace the bridge that carries Route 601 (Seanor Road) over Shade Creek in Paint Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 29. Beginning Monday, daylight traffic will be controlled by flagging operations through September 11, while […]
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County
Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
butlerradio.com
Traffic Restrictions In Place This Weekend For Italian Festival
The Italian Festival begins tonight in Downtown Butler. Hundreds of people are expected to gather throughout the weekend on Main Street. But, that also means a lot of traffic implications for drivers. Main Street will be shut down starting at 2 p.m. today and be closed through 10 p.m. Main...
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Amphitheater project, vehicle replacement among Murrysville's 2023 capital priorities
Murrysville officials recently laid out roughly $21.5 million in capital improvement plans for the next five years, including construction work on the Logan’s Ferry Road, Heather Highlands and Cal-Ken Court bridges. More than 70% of the capital improvement funding will go toward road overlay and infrastructure projects, according to...
Comments / 0