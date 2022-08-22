ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
WTAJ

Pa. Game Commission warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28

It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
WTAJ

2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Butler County man dies after 2 garbage trucks collide in Adams Township

A Waste Management truck driver died on Friday after colliding with another garbage truck and hitting a building in Butler County. David Bortmes, 53, of Karns City, died of injuries he sustained during the crash, which was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Mars-Valencia Road in Adams Township.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PennDOT to unveil plans for rehab of historic Youghiogheny River bridge in West Newton

PennDOT will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to display plans for rehabilitating the Route 136 bridge that crosses the Youghiogheny River in West Newton. According to project planners, the proposed rehabilitation is intended to maintain the historic significance of the metal truss bridge, which was built in 1909.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 motorcyclists seriously hurt in Indiana County crash

Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a crash Saturday in Indiana County, not far from the Westmoreland County border. State police said Bruce P. Kunkle, 59, of Saltsburg and Joseph Ross, 60, of New Alexandria were traveling north on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township at 1 p.m. when Kunkle’s hat flew off. He started slowing down to turn around to retrieve it and Ross wasn’t able to react quickly enough, troopers said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
WTAJ

Bridge replacement to start in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction work will replace the bridge that carries Route 601 (Seanor Road) over Shade Creek in Paint Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 29. Beginning Monday, daylight traffic will be controlled by flagging operations through September 11, while […]
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County

Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
butlerradio.com

Traffic Restrictions In Place This Weekend For Italian Festival

The Italian Festival begins tonight in Downtown Butler. Hundreds of people are expected to gather throughout the weekend on Main Street. But, that also means a lot of traffic implications for drivers. Main Street will be shut down starting at 2 p.m. today and be closed through 10 p.m. Main...
