2 charged in drive-by killing of woman in Providence
Miya Brophy-Baermann, 24, was shot and killed in the area of Olney Street on the morning of Aug. 1, 2021.
Turnto10.com
Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
fallriverreporter.com
Pawtucket man who molested girl known to him sentenced to prison on four counts of second-degree child molestation
Attorney General Peter Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty of committing multiple counts of second-degree child molestation in 2019 against a female victim under the age of 14. On June 13, 2022, following the conclusion of a...
Police make arrest in Fall River murder
The stabbing happened Sunday night at a restaurant on County Street.
GoLocalProv
Providence Man Reports Being Defrauded of $2,500 in Kidnapping Scam
A Providence man says he was defrauded of $2,500, after receiving calls that his wife had been kidnapped and he had to pay ransom or she would be killed. Shortly after 5 PM on Wednesday, the victim — a male in his 60s, who lives on Federal Hill — went to Central Station to report a fraud.
Turnto10.com
Man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal Exeter crash
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown man accused of crashing into two teens while driving under the influence pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the crash. Family and friends of Matt Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, the teens involved in the crash, gathered outside Washington County Superior Court for the arraignment.
2 men shot near Providence park
Police are investigating after two people were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department respond to social media comments over Saturday’s standoff
“As most of you are already aware by now, last Saturday our department was involved in a standoff for several hours with a young man on Dartmouth Street. As we do each time a major incident is shared on both social media and with the various media outlets, we review comments posted by the masses, in an effort to see if we can obtain any information that could prove useful to us moving forward.
ABC6.com
North Attleborough woman sentenced for assaulting girlfriend
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a North Attleborough woman was sentenced after brutally injuring her girlfriend at the time. Quinn said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by two years...
iheart.com
Newport, Other Departments Warn Of Scams
The Newport Water Division is informing customers about a potential scam. Impostor utility workers have reportedly approached customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth. Real Newport Water Division workers carry photo ID badges and drive clearly-marked vehicles. You should report any suspicious activity to your local police department. (Photo by OLIVIER...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for pair accused of stealing from tow yard
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Monday that they are searching for two people who are accused of stealing from a tow yard. Investigators said that the two cut the fence of the tow yard and stole a light bar as well as a taillight assembly from a flatbed truck on Aug. 16.
Turnto10.com
Police: Three injured in disturbance at Oakland Beach in Warwick
(WJAR) — Three people were injured in a disturbance Tuesday night at Oakland Beach in Warwick, police said. The Warwick Police Department got a call about an assault in progress where multiple people were reportedly fighting with a golf club and a baseball bat. When police arrived at the...
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
ABC6.com
Police: 3 men assaulted possibly with golf club and baseball bat at Oakland Beach
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday that three men were assaulted possibly with weapons at Oakland Beach. The assault happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to Oakland Beach, Det. Lt. Stephanie Giblin said they found several people at the scene, including three men who had been injured.
Woman killed in Smithfield crash
A Cumberland woman died Sunday following a single-car crash on Douglas Pike.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Swansea armed robber gets 5-year prison sentence
Niles Webster also attempted to rob a store in Seekonk back in 2020, according to police.
