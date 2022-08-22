ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Beach umbrellas can be dangerous and deadly. What’s being done to make beaches safer?

By Christian Boschult christian.boschult@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

TomG
4d ago

Want the beaches safer ? Then ban umbrellas period. Have to have one because you sunburn then you shouldn't be at the beach anyhow. Besides they do make SPF70 sunblock you know !

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Post and Courier

Charleston-based Refuel Market opens latest convenience store in Little River

LITTLE RIVER — A Charleston-based convenience store continues to expand into Horry and Georgetown counties, this time with its seventh area location in Little River. Refuel Market recently opened a 4,600-square-foot store off of U.S. 17 at 4743 River Hills Drive, which sits at the entrance to River Hills Golf & Country Club and the River Hills Medical Plaza.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
County
Horry County, SC
State
Florida State
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Coast RTA considering new location to expand services in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of people ride public transportation every day throughout the Grand Strand, and Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority is considering a new location closer to Myrtle Beach, making it more convenient and efficient. Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority, also known as Coast RTA, wants to combine its...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach looking to add new water pipeline

A water transmission pipeline could be in the works in Myrtle Beach. On Tuesday, city council approved a motion to allow for the city to apply for a nearly $12 million grant that would fund the first phase of construction for a 48-inch-wide water transmission main line from Old Bryan Drive to 33rd Avenue North as part of the city’s water system.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
myhorrynews.com

Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach

Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve

LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
LONGS, SC
WMBF

Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umbrellas#Beaches#Labor Day#Beach Sand#Cpsc
WBTW News13

Conway homeowners file complaint against HOA

CONWAY, S.C.(WBTW) – The Alpharetta Farms development has filed a complaint against homeowner association company Wright Management after the homeowners said the HOA didn’t follow its bylaws. A meeting to address Wright Management and Alpharetta Farms Board’s failure to provide financial statements and hold annual meetings for the last five years was originally scheduled for […]
CONWAY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

List: Myrtle Beach roads set for repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach crews will begin paving several roads next week, according to the city’s Facebook page. Paving will begin Tuesday and is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 23. Crews will work on the roads between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., keeping a lane open at all times. These roads […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth

I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy