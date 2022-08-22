ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

How you can level up your digital business with gamification

One of the most popular storylines I’m hearing about Web3 and the metaverse is that it will finally make the internet feel more like a video game. Well, I believe the best websites are already like games, because the very best websites, mobile apps, and digital experiences all use gamification in their design.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Creating the ultimate customer experience: How customer engagement and security go hand in hand

For any customer satisfaction strategy to succeed, I believe it should focus on two crucial matters: customer engagement and security. These two aspects of business may seem unrelated. However, in my experience, allowing customers to feel that their privacy is being respected while they use a tailor-made, personalized experience are critical aspects of curating the ultimate customer experience in any industry.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to create better passwords without much effort

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: you should use a different password for every account you have, and each of those passwords should be an extraordinarily long and complex string of characters that are easy for you to remember but hard for others to guess. Unfortunately, that’s...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Content Marketing#Vr#Meta S Creative Shop
Fast Company

Neurodiversity is critical for innovation in the workplace

Your organization is “all about” creativity and innovation. You believe that diversity enhances creativity. But does your definition of diversity include embracing neurodiversity? Neurodiversity describes the idea that characteristics associated with developmental differences such as autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, or Tourette’s are not deficits, but differences that benefit larger human systems.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Harvard researchers designed a cheaper, more efficient air conditioner

In China, a searing heat wave has lasted for more than two months, and the power grid is straining as people crank up their air-conditioning. The country is one of the places where AC use has been growing the fastest, with a five-fold jump between 2000 and 2017. But as the planet keeps getting hotter, and more people around the world are able to afford air-conditioning, its use is growing everywhere. By the middle of the century, there are likely to be about 5.6 billion of the appliances, and nearly triple the energy demand of cooling today.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Marketing
Fast Company

Peloton stock in danger of losing its Amazon bump as losses widen

It’s been a tough week for quite a few big-name stocks. (Here’s looking at you Zoom and AMC.) Unfortunately, the trend continued on Thursday—this time with indoor bike maker Peloton Interactive. The stock is sinking in pre-market trading after the firm reported disappointing Q4 2022 results. Here’s what you need to know:
STOCKS
Fast Company

Empathy isn’t enough. Why inclusive design principles unlock what leaders need

When it comes to leadership, empathy isn’t the magic bullet for creating a better workplace. Yes, we can strive to relate to our colleagues, but it’s still impossible to fully grasp others’ lived experiences. There will always be a chasm that prevents us from fully relating to each other, whether it’s race, age, gender, socioeconomic background, or even traumatic experiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy