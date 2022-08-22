ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City View ISD board member resigns

By Courtney Delaney
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — One member of the City View ISD School Board posted their resignation from the board Monday afternoon.

Michael Parker posted on City View Rants and Raves that as of August 22, 2022, he was resigning his seat on the school board.

City View coach dies following allegations made on social media

Parker goes on to say in his letter, which he posted as a picture, that his time on the school board has taught him a lot and that he will always do what he can to help the district.

“I will always have a passion for the district and always do anything I can to help,” Parker wrote. “City [View] ISD is more than a district [it’s] my family.”

RELATED: Concerned parents demand update from City View ISD on sexual misconduct investigation

Parker also stated that he believes the current candidates running for the school board are more than capable to handle the tasks ahead of them.

“There are challenges ahead for you all, I urge you to do [what’s] best for the kids and the community,” Parker wrote.

WFPD launches investigation into City View misconduct allegations

He gave thanks for the opportunity to serve and in the Facebook post said this was a decision he reached with his family based on his health and family needs.

The resignation was confirmed by City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong.

You can view the full statement below:

