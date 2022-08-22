Read full article on original website
Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
KVAL Sports Director trains as goalkeeper with Oregon Soccer Team
EUGENE, Ore. — Sports Director Hayden Herrera has proven he's never afraid of a challenge. Last month he ran in the Media 800 Meter race at the World Athletics Championships. This week, he's training to be a goalkeeper with the Oregon Soccer Team. Hayden enlisted the help of junior...
The Siuslaw Vikings prepare for the new season, coming off a state title run
FLORENCE, Ore. — Many high school football teams along the Oregon Coast saw a lot of post-season success last year. Teams such as the Marshfield Pirates and the Coquille Red Devils won state titles in their respective divisions 4A and 2A. In 3A, The Siuslaw Vikings won their first...
Eugene Emeralds to host 2 playoff games
The Eugene Emeralds will be hosting two playoff games at PK Park. The defending High-A Northwest champs will return to Eugene on September 12th and September 13th. The Emeralds are first place in their league with a record of 69-43 being ahead of the second place Vancouver Canadians by 9.5 games.
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
24 Oregon arts organizations receive grant awards
EUGENE, Ore. — Organizations in Eugene such as the Lane Arts Council, the Eugene Symphony Association, and the Wordcrafters in Eugene are among 24 arts organizations around the state that have been awarded learning grants. The Oregon Arts Commission announced that the organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant...
Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
Eugene DMV to close temporary location as it makes the move to a permanent home
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning next week Eugene area residents who need to visit the DMV will have one less option as the temporary office at valley river center makes the move to a permanent home. That closure will start August 29th, as the DMV moves to the Northwest side...
Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing
EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
Downtown Eugene climbing higher with new developments; offering more housing
EUGENE, Ore. — More buildings are popping up in downtown Eugene, and the city is starting to look different. Some companies are breaking ground on new developments, while others are finishing construction. "The skyline of Eugene is certainly changing over time but when you step back and get to...
Applications are now open for Linn County's Fall Citizen Academy
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan announces that applications are currently being accepted for citizens of Linn County to take part in our upcoming Fall Citizens Academy. The Academy is open to any qualified and interested Linn County citizen. Fall Citizens Academy will run from September...
Crews respond to grass fire on S. 37th in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Crews from Eugene Springfield Fire Department are on scene after a grass fire broke out in Springfield at 715 S. 37th. The fire was originally called in as a house fire, officials said, but was "actually a grass fire that occurred along the railroad tracks and was near homes," the Fire Departmemt said.
Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless
EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
With school about to start, local officials say to make sure immunizations are up to date
EUGENE, Ore. — The new school year is almost here, and local health officials want parents to make sure kids are up to date on immunizations before heading to class. Doctor Leslie Pelinka, a pediatrician with PeaceHealth medical Group, says immunizations like polio and MMR are a state requirement for kids going to school.
5th Street Public Market Fest to host a free Pet Parade
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 27th, 5th Street Public Market Fest and Greenhill Humane Society plan to hold a free Pet Parade!. So grab your friends, leash up your pups, put on some costumes!. They say to meet at the Greenhill Humane Society booth on the corner of 5th...
