ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title

EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

KVAL Sports Director trains as goalkeeper with Oregon Soccer Team

EUGENE, Ore. — Sports Director Hayden Herrera has proven he's never afraid of a challenge. Last month he ran in the Media 800 Meter race at the World Athletics Championships. This week, he's training to be a goalkeeper with the Oregon Soccer Team. Hayden enlisted the help of junior...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Emeralds to host 2 playoff games

The Eugene Emeralds will be hosting two playoff games at PK Park. The defending High-A Northwest champs will return to Eugene on September 12th and September 13th. The Emeralds are first place in their league with a record of 69-43 being ahead of the second place Vancouver Canadians by 9.5 games.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
KVAL

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

24 Oregon arts organizations receive grant awards

EUGENE, Ore. — Organizations in Eugene such as the Lane Arts Council, the Eugene Symphony Association, and the Wordcrafters in Eugene are among 24 arts organizations around the state that have been awarded learning grants. The Oregon Arts Commission announced that the organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Volleyball#Neck And Neck
KVAL

Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing

EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KVAL

Applications are now open for Linn County's Fall Citizen Academy

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan announces that applications are currently being accepted for citizens of Linn County to take part in our upcoming Fall Citizens Academy. The Academy is open to any qualified and interested Linn County citizen. Fall Citizens Academy will run from September...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Crews respond to grass fire on S. 37th in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Crews from Eugene Springfield Fire Department are on scene after a grass fire broke out in Springfield at 715 S. 37th. The fire was originally called in as a house fire, officials said, but was "actually a grass fire that occurred along the railroad tracks and was near homes," the Fire Departmemt said.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Update: OR 126 McKenzie Highway reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:45 p.m.) : ODOT announced all lanes of OR 126 McKenzie Highway are open. ODOT says to watch for crews still in the area. UPDATE #1: ODOT says one lane of OR 126 McKenzie Highway is now open. Crews are responding to a crash still in the area. ODOT Expect delays and use caution.
KVAL

Eugene Police Records Section hours change due to staffing shortage

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says that effective Monday, August 29, their front lobby Records Section counter will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed all other hours and weekends. The reduced hours are due to temporary staffing shortages. There are...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

5th Street Public Market Fest to host a free Pet Parade

EUGENE, Ore. — On August 27th, 5th Street Public Market Fest and Greenhill Humane Society plan to hold a free Pet Parade!. So grab your friends, leash up your pups, put on some costumes!. They say to meet at the Greenhill Humane Society booth on the corner of 5th...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy